BLANTYRE (Maravi Post) — Former Times Group journalist and media personality Mirriam Mtambo, popularly known as Mimi, has sparked a public debate over whether criticism of Malawi’s economic hardships is being applied consistently across successive administrations.

The controversy follows local media reports published on November 23, 2026, about Mtambo’s emotional appeal over rising transport fares, fuel shortages and the mounting cost of living under President Peter Mutharika’s administration.

Mtambo, a mother of four, highlighted the financial pressures confronting working mothers and single parents who must balance employment, childcare and household expenses amid rising living costs.

She specifically cited the sharp increase in transport fares on the Machinjiri–Blantyre Central Business District route, which she said had risen from K1,500 to K5,000.

Her remarks have attracted sympathy from Malawians who identify with the financial difficulties she described, while others have questioned the timing and consistency of her public criticism.

One question circulating among critics is expressed in Chichewa: “So Mimi, nthawi ya Chakwera sanalire bwanji mmene zinthu zinaliri muja?”

The question translates to: “So Mimi, why didn’t you cry out during Chakwera’s administration when things were the way they were?”

The criticism reflects an argument that economic hardship did not begin with the current government and that public commentators should apply the same standards of accountability to successive administrations.

Indeed, Malawi experienced serious economic difficulties during Lazarus Chakwera’s presidency between 2020 and 2025.

The International Monetary Fund documented significant foreign-exchange shortages, fuel and import constraints, rising inflation and weak economic growth during that period.

In its 2022 assessment, the IMF reported that inflation had reached 25.9 percent in September, while foreign-exchange shortages disrupted imports of essential commodities, including fuel, fertiliser, medicines and food.

The government also devalued the kwacha by 25 percent in May 2022, while fuel shortages affected businesses, transport operators and households.

These developments provide historical context for those questioning why similar economic concerns may not have received the same public attention from Mtambo during the previous administration.

However, the absence of readily available evidence of a particular public intervention does not establish that she remained silent throughout Chakwera’s presidency.

Her present concerns should therefore be examined on their merits, while questions about consistency should be based on evidence of her previous public statements and positions.

Meanwhile, the current economic situation continues to place pressure on households.

The Employers Consultative Association of Malawi reported that the monthly cost of living for an average urban household of six reached approximately K1.2 million in October 2026, with transport expenditure increasing by 12.5 percent within one month.

Al Jazeera also reported on November 20 that persistent fuel shortages were disrupting transport, businesses and household activities across Malawi.

The debate has consequently raised two important questions: whether government is doing enough to address the economic difficulties facing citizens and whether public commentators apply consistent standards when scrutinising those in power.

Mtambo has the right to raise concerns affecting ordinary Malawians without being subjected to personal attacks.

Equally, public figures who influence national conversations should expect legitimate questions about their previous positions and consistency.

Ultimately, Malawi needs more than political arguments about who spoke or remained silent under previous administrations. Citizens need practical solutions to fuel shortages, rising transport costs, unemployment and the increasing price of basic necessities.