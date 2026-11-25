VATICAN-(MaraviPost)-Newly published extracts from the private diaries of the late Pope Francis have shed light on his deeply personal spiritual struggles, alleged encounters with the Devil, fears about the corrupting influence of power and the immense pressures of leading the Catholic Church for 12 years.

According to NBC News, Reuters and other international media outlets, the revelations appear in a newly published book titled The Private Diary of Pope Francis, which offers an intimate account of the late pontiff’s private thoughts, religious experiences and personal challenges during his leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

The 160-page publication was edited by Cardinal Victor Manuel Fernández, a longtime friend and collaborator of Francis who currently serves as prefect of the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith.

The book draws on handwritten diary entries recorded by Francis between December 20, 1992, when he was serving as an auxiliary bishop of Buenos Aires, and August 18, 2024, approximately eight months before his death in April 2025.

Among the most startling revelations are the late pontiff’s accounts of three occasions when he believed he had encountered the Devil, describing experiences involving disturbing visions, fiery eyes and a mysterious, unsettling voice.

In an entry dated August 18, 2024, Francis reflected on moments when he believed the Devil had made his presence known, recalling experiences that had remained vivid in his memory.

He described seeing what he interpreted as the Devil’s eyes on two occasions, once while travelling in a car and again in a choir loft during Mass.

The late pope also recounted hearing a disturbing voice during a meeting following his return from an overseas trip, an experience that contributed to his reflections on the presence of evil.

In response to these experiences, Francis wrote about seeking divine protection and turning to the Virgin Mary for spiritual assistance.

Another remarkable revelation concerns an experience in June 2018, when Francis wrote about seeing what he described as the entrance to hell.

The experience came amid one of the most difficult periods of his papacy, as the Catholic Church faced mounting criticism over clerical sexual abuse allegations in Chile.

During his January 2018 visit to Chile, Francis encountered widespread criticism after publicly defending Bishop Juan Barros, who had been accused of covering up sexual abuse committed by influential Chilean priest Fernando Karadima.

The controversy intensified after victims and critics challenged the Pope’s handling of the allegations, prompting him to reconsider his initial position.

Francis subsequently acknowledged that he had made serious errors in assessing the situation and had underestimated the suffering of abuse survivors.

In his diary, he reflected on the damage the controversy had inflicted on the Catholic Church and the spiritual burden associated with the scandal.

He later described an experience involving what he interpreted as the entrance to hell, connecting his reflections to what he called pagan seduction.

The diaries also reveal that prayer and the rosary remained important sources of spiritual strength for Francis during periods of anxiety, uncertainty and personal difficulty.

Beyond his accounts of encounters with the Devil, the publication provides insight into his private struggles with authority, leadership and the temptation to misuse power.

According to Cardinal Fernández, Francis experienced an especially difficult period of spiritual crisis between 2021 and 2022, when he wrestled with feelings of inadequacy, exhaustion, temptation and uncertainty about his responsibilities.

The cardinal explains that the late pontiff was particularly concerned about the dangers associated with power and the possibility of becoming excessively controlling in his administration of the Church.

In several diary reflections, Francis expressed concern about manipulating people or treating those around him merely as instruments for achieving his personal objectives.

He also examined his own weaknesses, acknowledging feelings of pride, envy, resentment and other personal shortcomings that he believed could undermine his spiritual development.

In one particularly self-critical reflection, he described himself as arrogant, self-sufficient and cynical, recognising the danger of deceiving himself about his own character.

The diaries further reveal that Francis frequently reflected on his advancing age, declining health and the enormous responsibilities associated with leading a global religious institution.

Despite these personal struggles, he repeatedly returned to the principles of divine mercy, human dignity, forgiveness and compassion as foundations of his spiritual journey.

Cardinal Fernández said the publication offers readers an opportunity to understand Francis beyond his public image, presenting a religious leader who confronted personal weaknesses while striving to remain faithful to his spiritual calling.

The book also contains reflections on other prominent figures within the Catholic Church, including Cardinal Robert Prevost, who succeeded Francis as Pope Leo XIV in May 2025.

Francis reportedly described Prevost as a generous missionary, a great pastor and an irreproachable man.

The book was published internationally on November 24, 2026, in several languages and across 94 countries, following discussions involving Cardinal Fernández and Pope Leo XIV about making the late pontiff’s writings available to the public.

Fernández disclosed that Francis had previously shown him the diary materials and indicated that writings capable of offering spiritual encouragement and guidance to others could eventually be published.

However, the published volume does not reproduce the entirety of the original diaries, as some particularly confidential passages were written in coded language that Fernández said should not be deciphered.

The revelations provide an unusual glimpse into the private spiritual life of a pontiff whose public leadership was defined by appeals for humility, mercy, social justice and greater attention to vulnerable communities.

Rather than portraying an entirely untroubled religious leader, the diaries reveal a man who wrestled with personal doubts, spiritual fears, moral weaknesses and the complicated responsibilities of exercising authority over one of the world’s most influential religious institutions.

The publication is consequently expected to generate further discussion about the relationship between spiritual leadership, personal vulnerability, institutional authority and the pressures associated with occupying the highest office in the Catholic Church.