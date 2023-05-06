Pope Francis appoints Fr. Yohane Nyirenda as Mzuzu Diocese Auxiliary Bishop

VATICAN-(MaraviPost)-The head of Roman Catholic Church Pope Francis has appointed Fr. Yohane Suzgo Nyirenda as an Auxiliary Bishop of the Mzuzu Diocese effective Friday, May 5, 2023.

Secretary General for Episcopal Conference of Malawi Very Fr. Alfred Chaima told The Maravi Post that Fr. Nyirenda will be a helper to Bishop John Ryan of the Diocese.

Born in 1976, Fr. Nyirenda comes from Wozi in Mzimba district.

Until his appointment, he was serving as Director and Formator at Kasina in Dedza district.