HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Controversial Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel appeared before the Harare Magistrates Court on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, facing an aggravated indecent assault charge following his arrest during a church service, in a case that has attracted widespread attention because of his religious influence, political connections and diplomatic background.

According to Zimbabwe’s The Herald, Angel, whose real name is Uebert Mudzanire, appeared before Magistrate Francis Mapfumo, where the State formally placed him on remand and applied for an order protecting the identities of the complainant and witnesses from public disclosure.

The prosecution, led by Clemence Chimbari, cited security concerns in seeking restrictions on the publication of their identities, an application reportedly not opposed by the defence.

Angel’s lead lawyer, Professor Lovemore Madhuku, clarified that his client was facing one formal charge of aggravated indecent assault, dismissing reports circulating on social media and in sections of the press suggesting that he had also been formally charged with sodomy.

“The formal charge is an offence called aggravated indecent assault. That is the only charge that is there. All the other charges which we have read in the social media or in the press, they are not there,” Madhuku told journalists outside the court.

The lawyer explained that Tuesday’s appearance was a remand hearing rather than a full trial and that Angel was not required to enter a guilty or not-guilty plea at that stage.

The allegations reportedly involve a 40-year-old woman who claims that Angel touched her private parts without her consent at his church premises in May 2025.

Madhuku disputed aspects of the prosecution’s case, claiming that the complainant withdrew her complaint in August 2026 and questioning why criminal proceedings were continuing despite the reported withdrawal.

However, the withdrawal of a complaint does not automatically bring criminal proceedings to an end, as prosecutors may proceed with a case where they consider the available evidence sufficient to justify prosecution.

The circumstances surrounding Angel’s arrest have also become part of the controversy, with his lawyers questioning the manner in which police officers apprehended him during a Sunday church service.

The defence argued that armed police officers entered the church and took Angel away in handcuffs instead of first requesting him to report to a police station. The State reportedly indicated that the circumstances of the arrest would be investigated.

Meanwhile, three police officers at Highlands Police Station reportedly came under investigation over allegations that Angel received preferential treatment while in custody by being allowed to sleep in an office rather than ordinary holding cells. Reports have differed on whether the officers were questioned or formally arrested, and the allegations have not been established as fact.

The criminal proceedings have also revived scrutiny of Angel’s political and diplomatic connections, particularly his relationship with Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

In 2021, Mnangagwa appointed Angel presidential envoy and Ambassador-at-Large to Europe and the Americas, a position that brought the preacher into the country’s diplomatic and political spotlight.

Angel also attracted international controversy in 2023 following Al Jazeera’s investigative documentary, Gold Mafia, which featured undercover recordings in which he discussed alleged gold-smuggling and money-laundering arrangements involving diplomatic privileges. Those allegations are separate from the current criminal case.

His recent public interventions in Zimbabwe’s succession politics, including his defence of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga against political attacks, have further kept him in the public spotlight.

Following Tuesday’s remand proceedings, Angel’s defence indicated that it intended to pursue bail. Madhuku told journalists that the prosecution was opposing the application and would present its arguments before the defence made submissions in support of his client’s release.

The latest reports available from Tuesday’s proceedings did not establish a final bail decision.

The case is expected to attract further attention as the court considers the bail question and the prosecution prepares to advance its allegations.

Angel remains presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty by a competent court of law.

He is spiritual father to Malawi’s Prophet Shepherd Bushiri.