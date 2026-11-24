By Bright Malenga on Facebook Page

Personally, I don’t think President Peter Mutharika’s limited presence in public spaces should come as a surprise. Neither do I think his reluctance to address the nation frequently should be the biggest issue.

Let us be realistic. President Mutharika is 86 years old. We cannot expect someone at that age to be as physically active or publicly engaged as younger leaders. We cannot expect him to hold press conferences regularly or communicate with the public as frequently as Donald Trump, for example.

More importantly, Malawians knew his age when they voted for him last year. They also knew his leadership style and how rarely he engaged with the public. How many times did he campaign during the election period? His limited public engagement did not begin when he became President. It was already evident before the elections.

We should also be careful when comparing him with other African leaders who are above 85. Their political circumstances are not necessarily the same. Some of these leaders came to power when they were much younger and have remained in office for decades. They gradually built their political systems and leadership styles over the years. Mutharika’s situation is different. He returned to power at an advanced age, and voters were fully aware of that.

There is a lesson here about electoral choices. Elections come with responsibilities and voters must consider not only what a candidate promises but also their age, capacity, leadership style and ability to meet the demands of public office. We cannot overlook these factors during campaigns and suddenly act surprised when they become apparent after the election.

However, acknowledging the President’s age should not mean giving him a free pass on his constitutional responsibilities. Being 86 does not remove the obligation to provide leadership, communicate government priorities and account to the people. Malawians still deserve to know what their government is doing and where the country is heading.

My point is simple: we must separate legitimate concerns about presidential accountability from expectations that may be unrealistic given the President’s age. We knew the person we were voting for, and we must be honest about that conversation. Let me submit, this, here respectfully