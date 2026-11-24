Dzulo Lathu (Our Yesterday)

Lilongwe, Malawi – Traditional Malawian folk songs can be experienced through sound, art and interactive installations in Dzulo Lathu (Our Yesterday), an immersive exhibition opening on 27 November 2026 for three months at Pabwalo, National Library, in Lilongwe.

Visitors can listen to archival recordings through a baobab pod and gather inside a communal hut inspired by the spaces where songs, stories and knowledge have been shared across generations. Through interactive installations, musical instruments and contemporary art, the exhibition creates new ways to engage with Malawi’s folk music heritage.

Dzulo Lathu was developed through a collaboration between Zomba Arts Platform (ZAP), which leads the exhibition’s creative production, and Music Crossroads Malawi, whose Malawi Folksong Project archive provides the foundation for the exhibition’s content and creative vision.

The archive comprises 217 traditional songs passed down through generations, reflecting the role of music in everyday life, from work and celebrations to ceremonies and communal gatherings. The songs carry stories of community, cultural identity and social customs, including subjects not always openly discussed.

“The folksongs archive was created to safeguard Malawi’s intangible culture. The songs are not just music, they carry language, history, values and identity across generations,” says Gayighayi Mathews Mfune, Director, Music Crossroads. “They are the cultural property of Malawian people held collectively for public benefit. Sharing the archive with new audiences means bringing that heritage to the owners, revitalising it for music education and allowing Malawians and the world to learn from songs and build on their own traditions.”

“These songs have always been part of everyday life. They were sung together, in the evenings, around the fire, in the fields, during work and play, and at moments of celebration and mourning. With Dzulo Lathu, we want to create a living place where people can gather again, listen and carry these songs forward from generation to generation,” says Matthew-Lusayo Chawinga, Creative Director, ZAP.

Bringing this vision to life is the Dzulo Lathu creative team, led by Matthew-Lusayo Chawinga (creative lead) and Laura Schuerwegen (creative producer), alongside Andrew Chilonga (cinematic vision and production lead), Andrew Jere Kanthiti (trainee assistant producer), Emmanuel Mvula (Tech lead), and visual artists Thandiwe Phiri, Christopher Ngalu and Kas Mdoka.

At the centre of the exhibition is the hut featuring a sculptural fire, inspired by traditional gathering spaces where songs, stories and knowledge were shared. Visitors can leave their own messages and reflections on its walls, adding a personal dimension to the experience.

Around the hut, archival recordings, six indigenous musical instruments and everyday objects invite visitors to explore the traditions surrounding the songs. From listening to folk music, to trying a traditional wooden pestle and mortar, the installations create a tangible connection between the recordings and the communities from which they emerged. Younger visitors can discover the songs through interactive games.

Drawing inspiration from the archived songs, the three visual artists reinterpret the stories carried by the songs through digital art, prints, textiles and cut-out installations.

The team hopes to bring the exhibition to more communities across Malawi after its run in Lilongwe.

Dzulo Lathu is one of six exhibitions developed as part of Futures_Past: Amplifying Memory with Immersive Technologies, an initiative of the Embassy of France in South Africa, Lesotho and Malawi and the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS). Developed in partnership with Electric South, the programme is funded by the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

“Dzulo Lathu shows how collaboration between archives and artists can bring cultural heritage to new audiences. These songs hold memories of everyday life in Malawi. By working with the recordings, the artists invite audiences to hear what these songs have to say today and open up possibilities for future generations to make them part of their own creative work. Through Futures_Past, we are pleased to support Zomba Arts Platform and Music Crossroads Malawi in carrying this musical heritage forward,” says Jean Spiri, Director of the French Institute of South Africa (IFAS).

Exhibition information

Exhibition: Dzulo Lathu (Our Yesterday)

Open from 28 November 2026 – 28 February 2027

Venue: Pabwalo, National Library, Lilongwe, Malawi

General Opening hours: Monday–Friday: 08:30–17:00; Saturday: 08:30–12:30

Admission: Free entry to the exhibition, except for additional ticketed events.

Public opening event: 28 November 2026: The exhibition will launch with a special ticketed event featuring hourly live performances. Tickets are available through Pamsika Online.

Additional events: A programme of activation events will take place throughout the exhibition period. Dates, activities and ticket prices will be announced separately.

More information: https://www.futurespast.co.za/exhibitions/dzulo-lathu