BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Senegalese football star Sadio Mané has reacted to Senegal’s reinstatement as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) champions following a ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in favour of the West African nation.

According to his official Facebook page, Mané issued a statement expressing his reaction after CAS overturned the Confederation of African Football (CAF) decision to strip Senegal of the title and award it to Morocco.

The ruling restores Senegal’s 1-0 victory over Morocco in the final played in Rabat on January 18, 2026, where Pape Gueye scored the decisive goal in extra time.

Senegal had initially been stripped of the title by CAF’s Appeal Board following a controversial incident in which the team’s players temporarily left the pitch in protest against a penalty awarded to Morocco.

The decision sparked widespread debate across African football, with Senegal challenging CAF’s ruling before CAS.

CAS subsequently overturned the decision, confirming Senegal as the rightful winners of the 2025 AFCON and restoring the country’s continental title.

Mané’s reaction comes as Senegal celebrates the legal victory, which brings an end to months of uncertainty surrounding the outcome of the tournament.