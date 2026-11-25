By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The debate over President Peter Mutharika’s public visibility and the role of First Vice-President Jane Ansah has taken a new twist following the Public Affairs Committee’s (PAC) statement questioning the state of executive leadership in Malawi.

In its November 24 statement, the quasi-religious body demanded a live presidential address and greater involvement of Ansah in State functions, citing economic challenges and concerns about the President’s health.

However, legal and governance commentators have questioned whether the circumstances cited by PAC meet the constitutional threshold for presidential incapacity.

Constitutional and governance commentator Dr Kelsen Moreson, in a written analysis, observed that economic distress, limited public appearances and the manner in which a President returns from a foreign trip cannot, in themselves, establish constitutional incapacity.

He argued that Section 87 of the Constitution prescribes a specific mechanism for determining presidential incapacity, involving independent medical certification, endorsement by the First Vice-President and a majority of Cabinet members, and submission of the declaration to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Similar legal observations were made by Senior Counsel Allan Chinula and legal practitioner Benedicto Kondowe in interviews published by The Nation on October 23 2026.

While Chinula emphasised the mandatory procedure for determining incapacity, Kondowe explained that Ansah could communicate government interventions on pressing national issues within her constitutional mandate without assuming presidential powers.

Chinula stressed that under Section 87(2) of the Constitution, presidential incapacity requires a formal declaration certified by independent medical practitioners, signed by the First Vice-President and a majority of Cabinet members, and submitted to the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Kondowe, referring to Section 79, explained that the Vice-President’s constitutional mandate is to assist the President and exercise functions conferred by the Constitution, legislation or the President.

He further pointed to Section 92(3), which expressly empowers the First Vice-President to preside over Cabinet meetings during the President’s temporary absence, distinguishing this responsibility from the assumption of presidential powers under Section 87.

The debate has also exposed differing interpretations of the First Vice-President’s constitutional mandate.

Although Section 79 requires the Vice-President to assist the President, Section 89(6) allows the President to delegate powers in writing to Cabinet members or government officials.

Section 92(3), however, expressly requires the First Vice-President to preside over Cabinet meetings during the President’s temporary absence.

The distinction raises questions about whether PAC’s demands concern an infringement of express constitutional duties or dissatisfaction with the President’s exercise of lawful discretionary powers.

Meanwhile, another commentary has brought electoral choices into focus, arguing that Mutharika’s advanced age, leadership style and relatively limited public engagement were known to Malawians when they elected him in September 2025.

It argues that public expectations should reflect these realities without diminishing the constitutional standards of executive leadership and accountability.

The debate also underscores the importance of distinguishing presidential visibility from the effective discharge of constitutional responsibilities.

The Constitution provides mechanisms for continuity of government through lawful delegation and clearly defined institutional responsibilities, without requiring the President’s personal presence at every State function.

As Malawi navigates its economic challenges, greater emphasis should be placed on the effectiveness of government interventions, institutional coordination and measurable outcomes rather than the frequency of presidential appearances.

Ultimately, assessments of presidential capacity must be grounded in evidence and constitutional principles rather than conjecture or political expectations.