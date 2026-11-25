By Shaffie A Mtambo

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Morocco has refused to give up its fight over the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) title, with the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) announcing plans to challenge the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruling that reinstated Senegal as champions.

The Moroccan football governing body says it will pursue all available legal options to overturn the decision, according to a statement published on its official Facebook page, following CAS’s reversal of an earlier Confederation of African Football (CAF) Appeal Board verdict that had awarded the trophy to Morocco.

The latest development means the AFCON controversy is far from over, as Morocco continues to question the circumstances surrounding the Lausanne based court’s ruling.

At the centre of Morocco’s objections are allegations concerning CAS arbitrator Ulrich Haas, whom the FRMF claims had improper contact with the president of the Senegalese Football Federation shortly before the verdict was delivered.

However, both Haas and the Senegalese federation have denied the allegations, while an earlier challenge against the arbitrator was dismissed by the ICAS Challenge Commission due to insufficient evidence.

The FRMF has also questioned how the CAS panel interpreted updated FIFA and International Football Association Board (IFAB) guidelines relating to players walking off the pitch and the disciplinary consequences of such actions.

The dispute dates back to the January 18, 2026 final in Rabat, where Senegalese players briefly left the pitch during stoppage time in protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

After play resumed following the interruption, Morocco failed to convert the penalty before Senegal went on to secure a 1-0 victory in extra time.

Morocco initially appeared to have gained an advantage on March 17, 2026, when CAF’s Appeal Board ruled in its favour and awarded the North African side a 3-0 victory by forfeiture, citing Senegal’s walk-off as a breach of tournament regulations.

However, that decision was overturned on November 24, 2026, when CAS restored Senegal as champions, ruling that the referee had the sole authority to restart the match after the players returned to the field.

Despite the setback, Morocco’s latest announcement signals its determination to continue pursuing the matter through legal channels rather than accept the outcome.

With CAS decisions generally final on sporting merits, the remaining legal route is an appeal before the Swiss Federal Supreme Court, which can only examine limited grounds, including procedural irregularities and allegations of bias.

The legal battle therefore leaves the 2025 AFCON controversy alive, even as Senegal has been reinstated as champions following the latest ruling.