LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s private sector has been challenged to take a leading role in efforts of addressing Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in various workplaces.

The call has been made following non-participate of the private sector against the vice which needs to be dealt with inclusive approach.

The appeal came during the first National Task Force (NTF) planning as Malawi will celebrate 30 years of 16 Days of Activism Against GBV.

Joseph Kalelo, Principal Gender and Development officer in Gender Ministry told this year’s preparatory meeting on 16 Days of Activism Against GBV on Friday in the capital Lilongwe that private sector should starting partaking fully in the initiative.

Kalelo who is also the National Coordinator for GBV programs in Malawi observes that the vice has not left any sector hence this year’s event is accommodating sectors of life.

He therefore stood boldly lauding for great achievement towards addressing culture of silence among the general public on GBV in the last 30 years.

“This is a special year for the campaign as we have attained 30 years of commemorating 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV). Malawi has managed uncover cases of GBVs through reporting that we towards ending the violence.

“This is the reason we want every person that matter in all life sphere must be taken on board including the private sector, community and religious leaders be part of the process of the ending the vice,” says Kalelo.

Partners in Health (PIH) Malawi, locally known as Abwenzi Pa Za Umoyo (APZU) is part of the national Task Force (NTF) preparing for this year’s national launch.

PIH’s Adolescent and Women specialist Jimmy Harare expects this year’s event more appealing to expose direct causes of SGBV in various workplaces.

Harare says SGBV has no space in workplaces saying the vice deters development and progress in once’s life time hence inclusive approach of the private sector.

Under the theme, “Orange Malawi: End Violence against Women and Girls, Act Now!”, this year’s 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence (GBV) launch is slated for November 25, 2021 in Nkhata Bay district.