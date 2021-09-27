– Advertisement –





Some Liberians have taken to social media to criticize the erection of giant billboards to celebrate the birthday of President George Weah.

The billboards with large portraits of President Weah have been lined up on the streets of the capital Monrovia, ahead of his 55th birthday on October 1.

The Monrovia City Council has erected the billboards in central Monrovia and other parts of the city.

Each billboard is carrying the same message about his birthday.

“All leaders should be you, because you’re an epitome of excellence. Happy birthday, sir. We wish you the fulfillment of all the wishes lurking in the corners of your heart,” reads the message.

But critics have accused President Weah of being insensitive to the plight of the ordinary Liberian.

Critics say the Billboards display insensitivity in a nation facing economic hardships and where majority of the population are poor.

But supporters of the president disagree. They contend that he deserves this and are excited to see their leader’s portraits all over the place.

The development comes after the Monrovia mayor Jefferson Koijee celebrated his birthday with extravagant events that included a street parade and a big display of his images on the streets.

Source: Africafeeds.com