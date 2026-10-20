Mbeki demands accountability on failed apartheid era

JOHANNESBURG-(Maravi Post)-Former South African President Thabo Mbeki has called for accountability within the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) over its failure to prosecute apartheid-era cases referred by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC).

Reporting by SABC News says Mbeki made the remarks while testifying before the TRC Cases Inquiry in Newtown, Johannesburg, on Monday, October 19, 2026.

Mbeki rejected allegations that his administration politically interfered with the NPA to prevent prosecutions of apartheid-era crimes, including the 1985 killings of the Cradock Four.

His response followed criticism from Lukhanyo Calata, son of Fort Calata, one of the four anti-apartheid activists murdered in the Cradock Four case, who accused Mbeki of being disrespectful in a statement issued in March 2024.

Mbeki argued that prosecutors responsible for handling the cases should explain why prosecutions did not proceed, which cases were affected, and whether anyone attempted to obstruct the process.

He also questioned whether the post-apartheid NPA had been compromised, noting that it inherited prosecutors who had served during the apartheid era.

According to Mbeki, more than 300 cases referred by the TRC Amnesty Committee involving former apartheid operatives who had been denied amnesty were not prosecuted.

He said the inquiry should establish whether prosecutors failed in their duties, whether interference occurred, who was responsible and why those involved were not held accountable.