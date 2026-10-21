Malawi Speaker Suleman of spreading fertiliser scandal claims

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Billy Malata has accused National Assembly Speaker Sameer Suleman of being among those who allegedly promoted claims that the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) government had purchased fertiliser from a butcher shop.

Local media reports indicate that Malata made the allegations while revisiting the controversial fertiliser procurement claims and questioning the credibility of individuals who advanced accusations against the former MCP administration.

Malata further alleged that Suleman and others had misled Malawians by claiming that the MCP intended to rig the elections, saying the accusations had contributed to political tensions in the country.

He also referred to an incident in which then Leader of Opposition George Chaponda was reportedly taken to National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) warehouses to inspect what the group claimed was evidence supporting its allegations.

According to Malata, those involved returned disappointed after failing to find the evidence they had allegedly expected to uncover during the visit.

He argued that the episode raised questions about the credibility of the accusations made against the MCP government and the motives of those who promoted them.

Malata further accused Suleman of relying on falsehoods to advance his political interests, although the allegations have not been independently verified and Suleman’s response was not included in the account.

The claims add to continuing political exchanges in Malawi over past government decisions, election-related allegations and the conduct of political leaders, with the disputed fertiliser controversy remaining a subject of public debate.