Malawi road accidents drop 14% during Mother’s Day holiday

By Prisca Promise Mashushu

LILONGWE-(MANA)-A security expert has commended the Malawi Police Service (MPS) for reducing road accidents during this year’s Mother’s Day holiday and urged stronger collaboration among security agencies and the public to sustain road safety gains.

Six road accidents were recorded during this year’s Mother’s Day period, down from seven last year; a 14 percent decline, according to MPS Public Relations Officer Gladys Chiwaula.

Fatal accidents also dropped significantly. Two fatal crashes claimed two lives this year, compared to four fatal accidents that killed 10 people during the same period last year; a 50 percent reduction.

Chiwaula attributed the improvement to intensified enforcement of traffic rules, including patrols and road checks nationwide during the holiday.

She commended motorists and other road users for demonstrating responsible behaviour and reminded the public that road safety remains a collective responsibility.

Meanwhile, a security expert Shellif Kaisi has praised the police and other agencies for their efforts, stressing that sustained cooperation is essential to minimising road crashes during public holidays and celebrations.

Kaisi called for broader involvement in road safety initiatives, including the Malawi Defence Force, Malawi Prison Service, Malawi Immigration Department and the general public.

He identified drink driving, especially during weekends and at night when patrols are fewer, as a major cause of road accidents, undermining police efforts to enforce traffic laws.

Kaisi urged the police to continue enforcing traffic laws and imposing appropriate penalties to deter reckless driving and save lives.

He also advised motorists to avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or other intoxicating substances and cautioned against attempting to settle traffic offences through improper means.