Road accidents claim 718 lives in 8 months

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)—Malawi has recorded 5 thousand fatal road traffic accidents between January and August 2021, up from 4 thousand at the same stage last year, Malawi Police Service (MPS) publicist, James Kadadzera, has said.

According to Kadadzera, the 5 thousand accidents have claimed 718 people lives, representing a 20 percent jump as compared to last year’s records for the same period.

Kadadzela said it is worrisome that people continue to lose their lives due to road accidents.

The police publicist noted that there is a huge increase in accidents involving pedestrians and motorists.

“The development demands sensitisation of the masses on how to avoid such accidents mainly those involving children,” said Kadadzera as reported by MBC.

He cited an accident involving a two-year-old in Mangochi on Monday, another one in Bangwe and Mchinji.

“Police will do everything possible to curb the increase in road accidents, we will not hesitate to arrest anyone on the wrong side of the law, we know motorcyclists who carry more people against the law,” he said.

Kadadzela then said police officers have intensified traffic checks and sensitisation meetings.

Reports indicate that a week cannot pass in Malawi without hearing of a road accident which experts say is due to reckless driving, poor status of some busy roads among other aspects.

However, some attribute it to Satanism while pointing fingers to politicians considering the tremendous surge in accidents soon after elections both in 2019 and 2020.

In August this Malawians were in deep shock following an accident that claimed 18 women and three minors between Mlanda and Lizulu trading centres along the Dedza-Ntcheu stretch of the M1 road.

The women were travelling back to Chikwawa District after an exchange visit with a fellow women’s group at Chindoole Village within the Mlanda area in Ntcheu.