Gleefully, Zodiak online covered the live sentencing and were thrilled to rebroadcast it again at a later time. This was good news as Mpinganjira was seen as a supporter of The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is a political party in Malawi. The party was formed in February 2005 by Malawian President Bingu wa Mutharika after a dispute with the United Democratic Front (UDF), which was led by his predecessor, Bakili Muluzi.

Karim Mailosi Gunthe commenting on Zodiak online Page wrote “Wonders shall never end indeed, mpakana rebroadcast of sentencing? Kkkkkkk”

Mercy Josiya wrote “Useless. one it will be Gospel kazako . going behind bars . Then we will see if muzalengeze ana anjoka inu”

Thomson Mpinganjira is sentenced to 9 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Malawi’s business mogul Mpinganjira to appeal against conviction and 9-year sentence Following her pronouncement of guilty verdict on September 9, 2021, High Court Judge, Dorothy De Gabrielle on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, sentenced financial business mogul, Dr. Thom Mpinganjira to nine (9) years imprisonment with hard labour. However, the defence, led by lawyer Patrice Nkhono, say they will appeal against both the conviction and the sentence. […]

Breaking: Businessperson Thom Mpinganjira has been sentenced to nine years in prison with hard labor.

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has handed the sentence, saying Mpinganjira showed impunity in his use of power and money.

She added that there is a likelihood that Mpinganjira could do it again hence the public should be protected.

Mpinganjira was convicted of attempting to bribe five Judges who were presiding over the 2019 elections case.

High Court Judge Dorothy DeGabrielle has sentenced business mogul, Thomson Mpinganjira to nine years imprisonment with hard labour.