LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawian households are facing mounting financial pressure following fresh increases in the prices of essential commodities, including cooking oil, laundry soap, soya pieces and chicken, raising concerns about the growing cost of everyday living.

The Maravi Post snap survey shows that commonly purchased household products have recorded price increases in some retail outlets, with a price assessment documented through photographs by Jarson Malowa highlighting the changing costs of basic commodities across the market.

Cooking oil has registered one of the most significant increases, with the price of a two-litre container rising from K14,499 to K17,668, representing an increase of K3,169.

The five-litre variety has also become more expensive in some shops, climbing from K38,499 to K43,895, an additional K5,396 for consumers.

Laundry soap, particularly Azam, has reportedly become more expensive in smaller retail outlets and street markets, although some major supermarkets continue to offer the product at comparatively lower prices.

The price of Mpulumutsi soya pieces has also increased from K750 to K800, while chicken that previously sold at K20,000 is now reportedly fetching K22,000, representing a K2,000 increase.

However, not all products have experienced price adjustments, as Orange and Pineapple Squash drinks appear to have maintained their previous prices.

The differences between prices charged by major supermarkets, neighbourhood shops and street vendors further demonstrate the importance of comparing retail outlets when purchasing household necessities.

The latest increases are likely to intensify pressure on families already struggling to balance limited incomes against competing demands, including food, transport, education, healthcare and other essential expenses.

Cooking oil, laundry soap, soya pieces and chicken are frequently purchased household products, meaning that even modest increases can accumulate into substantial additional expenditure over weeks and months.

The changing prices also raise questions about the broader factors influencing the cost of commodities, including supplier charges, transportation expenses, foreign exchange pressures and prevailing market conditions.

However, the reported price observations alone do not establish the specific reasons behind the increases, making further engagement with retailers, suppliers and relevant authorities necessary to establish the underlying causes.

As consumers continue to navigate rising living costs, comparing prices across different outlets and identifying more affordable purchasing options could help households manage their limited resources.

The developments highlight the importance of sustained monitoring of essential commodity prices and greater transparency in the retail market to help consumers make informed purchasing decisions.