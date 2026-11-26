A new commercial and governance framework to embed African ownership, local processing, and verifiable accountability across Southern and Central African commodity value chains – from inception.

Khadijah Kadwani, Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer Swiss Africa Commodity Council & African Mission 2035

Zug, Switzerland, 26 November 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The Swiss Africa Commodity Council (SACC) has launched African Mission 2035, a commercial and governance initiative designed to help African nations retain a greater share of the wealth generated by their own natural resources through domestic equity participation, local value addition, and enforceable accountability across the full commodity value chain.

Operating under Kadwani Group GmbH in Zug, Switzerland, SACC is building a partnership framework that connects African resource holders with international technical expertise and capital, while structuring African equity participation, local procurement, skills transfer, and transparent governance into projects from the start not as conditions attached after the fact.

African Mission 2035 targets resource-rich economies across Southern and Central Africa, with the aim of turning raw resource endowments into lasting domestic industrial capacity, infrastructure, and enterprise growth.

Turning Resource Wealth into Lasting African Value

At the centre of African Mission 2035 is a question that has defined a generation of resource policy on the continent: why does commodity wealth leave Africa largely unbeneficiated, and what would it take to change that?

The SACC model links resource development with local processing, logistics, trading, and reinvestment — structured so that value remains closer to producing countries and communities, rather than exiting as raw exports under arrangements that concentrate returns elsewhere.

“The wealth created from African resources should help build African economies. African Mission 2035 is about giving African stakeholders a meaningful role in the ownership, decisions, and economic returns across the full value chain.”

Khadijah Kadwani · Founder & CEO, Swiss Africa Commodity Council

The framework is designed to build African equity participation, local employment and procurement, vocational skills transfer, transparent revenue reporting, and enabling infrastructure into project structures and partner agreements from inception not as afterthoughts or reputational add-ons.

The Ubuntu Corridor Framework

To support accountability across complex, multi-jurisdiction supply chains, SACC has developed the Ubuntu Corridor framework a traceability, commercial accountability, and independent verification architecture that gives resource holders, governments, and commercial partners clear visibility into commodity flows, transaction governance, and performance against agreed commitments.

Through its Swiss structuring platform, SACC connects African projects with international technical partners and capital while maintaining majority African ownership and sovereign priorities at the centre of the commercial model.

“International investment and expertise have an important role to play. Our task is to structure those partnerships so that African participation and long-term local value are built into the commercial model from the beginning not extracted from it.”

Swiss Africa Commodity Council

Regional Focus and Early DRC Work

Across Southern and Central Africa, sustainable resource-backed growth depends on regional corridors, cross-border logistics, power and transport infrastructure, and the progressive move from raw extraction toward processing and industrial inputs. SACC’s framework is designed to be adapted to each country’s legal, commercial, and sector priorities as partnerships take shape.

An early project under development in the Democratic Republic of the Congo is intended to serve as the first practical application of this model linking resource development to local economic participation, infrastructure commitments, and reinvestment frameworks structured into the project from the outset. Project structures and commercial partnerships remain under active development.

Jean-Pierre Yodi Kasongo, Minister Counsellor Legal, Economic and Financial Affairs, Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo in Berne, issued the following statement in support of African Mission 2035:

“In my capacity as Congolese diplomat responsible for legal, economic and financial affairs in Berne, I welcome the participation of the Commodity Council in the debate on the future of raw materials in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The local transformation of our raw materials is a priority of the Government of the DRC. Its objective is for our country to retain a greater share of the value of its resources, and for the wealth of our subsoil to translate, for our citizens, into skilled jobs and better incomes.

I fully share this ambition. Processing more on Congolese soil means giving our enterprises the means to develop their industrial activities and giving our young people the opportunity to acquire expertise and apply it in their own country.

It is in this spirit that I encourage the Commodity Council to make the voices of Congolese enterprises, workers and communities heard. Their experience must inform the choices that determine the future of the sector.”

Jean-Pierre Yodi Kasongo · Ministre-Conseiller, Legal, Economic & Financial Affairs Embassy of the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Berne – November 2026

African Mission 2035 is in discussions with top tier 1 commodity companies regarding the initiative’s development. Looking toward 2035, SACC plans to deepen engagement with African business leaders, resource holders, governments, and qualified technical and financial partners as it refines and expands the framework across participating markets.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of the Swiss Africa Commodity Council

Access Media Kit HERE.

Notes to Editors

African Mission 2035 and the Ubuntu Corridor framework represent proposed commercial and governance models currently under development. Project structures, partnerships, and financing arrangements remain in active development. Any accompanying visual or film materials are illustrative of the initiative’s vision and direction.

About the Swiss Africa Commodity Council

The Swiss Africa Commodity Council (SACC) is a strategic initiative founded by Khadijah Kadwani South African-born, Switzerland-based and operating under Kadwani Group GmbH in Zug, Switzerland. SACC develops commercial governance and partnership frameworks that connect African resource ownership with industrial development, value retention, and international investment across the continent’s commodity sectors.

Website: www.swiss-africa.org

Spokespersons:

Khadijah Kadwani

Founder & Group Chief Executive Officer

Swiss Africa Commodity Council & African Mission 2035

Zug, Switzerland

Tandi Potgieter

Founding Strategic Partner & Chief Marketing Officer

African Mission 2035 — an initiative of SACC

Johannesburg, South Africa

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