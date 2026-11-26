KASAMA-(MaraviPost)-Police in Zambia’s Northern Province have arrested a 26-year-old man suspected of murdering his 66-year-old mother and concealing her body in a rubbish pit behind their family home in Mulenga Hills Two Compound, in a disturbing incident that has shocked the local community.

The incident, according to a statement attributed to Northern Province Police Commanding Officer Muleta Maata, allegedly occurred between 9 p.m. on Tuesday and midday on Wednesday following a reported domestic dispute between the suspect and his mother, identified as Grace Handrish.

The suspect, Joshua Wenda, reportedly lived in the same household with his mother and his 32-year-old nephew, Kennedy Sitali.

Mr Maata explained that the deceased and her son allegedly had a disagreement on Tuesday evening before the household retired to bed at approximately 9 p.m.

However, the situation took a disturbing turn the following morning when Sitali reportedly left the house for work at around 5 a.m., unaware of what had allegedly happened during the night.

When he returned at approximately midday, he reportedly noticed that his grandmother was missing and discovered bloodstains on her bedroom floor and in other sections of the house.

Concerned by the suspicious circumstances, Sitali began searching the surroundings before making a horrifying discovery in a rubbish pit behind the family residence.

He reportedly found his grandmother’s body concealed inside the pit, prompting him to alert her 75-year-old brother, Dennis Mulenga.

Mulenga subsequently reported the matter to police at approximately 1 p.m., triggering an investigation into the suspected killing.

Police officers who visited the scene reportedly discovered that the victim’s body had been decapitated, adding another disturbing dimension to the investigation.

According to Maata, Wenda remained at the residence after the alleged incident and reportedly admitted responsibility for his mother’s death during police questioning.

The suspect also allegedly led investigators to the location where he had concealed his mother’s head.

Police further recovered a saw believed to have been used in the commission of the alleged offence as part of the evidence gathered at the scene.

The deceased’s body was subsequently transported to Kasama General Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination to establish further details surrounding her death.

Wenda remains in police custody as investigators continue examining the circumstances leading to the alleged killing, including the reported disagreement between mother and son.

The case has raised renewed concerns about domestic violence and the devastating consequences of unresolved family conflicts.

Authorities are expected to pursue further investigations before determining the next legal steps against the suspect.

As investigations continue, the suspect remains entitled to the presumption of innocence until proven guilty before a competent court of law.