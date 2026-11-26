NAIROBI-(MaraviPost)-Kenyan Member of Parliament has been captured on Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) allegedly pocketing a phone belonging to a fellow legislator inside the National Assembly during proceedings.

The legislator was caught on camera allegedly taking an iPhone 18 Pro Max worth Ksh. 515,000 from his colleague in the Parliament Chambers.

According to Standard Digital, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed that CCTV cameras captured the MP taking a colleague’s phone during a heated confrontation in Parliament.

Despite being shown the CCTV footage of him allegedly pocketing the device, the accused lawmaker denied the act.

The identity of the accused MP has not yet been publicly disclosed, and it remains unclear what disciplinary action, if any, will be taken.