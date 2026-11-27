That shift brings a practical question for first-time owners. Most of the advice available online is written for Europe or North America, where the main worry is keeping a dog warm. Here the problem runs the other way. A dog in Blantyre or Durban in November faces heat, dust, ticks and long dry spells, and basic care has to be adjusted to match.

Why the pet economy is growing in the region

Urbanisation is the biggest driver. As families move into towns and smaller plots, a dog becomes a household member rather than a farm animal. Rising incomes in the middle class mean more owners can afford commercial food, veterinary visits and basic equipment, and younger owners in particular treat a pet as part of family life rather than a working asset.

Retail has responded. South Africa now has established online pet shops delivering nationwide, while in Malawi and Zambia the supply is still mostly through veterinary practices, agro dealers and a few urban shops. Someone typing pet store near me into a phone in Lilongwe will get far fewer results than the same search in Cape Town, which is exactly why cross-border orders and informal imports of food and medication are common.

The growth also shows in less obvious places. Animal welfare groups report more sterilisation requests, veterinary colleges in the region are seeing more students choosing small animal practice, and conservation stories get a bigger audience. The comeback of the African wild dog from vermin to safari tourism start, would have drawn little attention a generation ago. Today it is shared widely by people who have a dog of their own at home.

Water and shade come before everything else

A dog cannot sweat the way people do. It cools itself by panting, which works poorly once the air itself is above body temperature. In the hottest months a dog needs constant access to clean water in a bowl that cannot be tipped over, ideally in more than one spot. A heavy ceramic or steel bowl in the shade stays cooler than a plastic one in the sun.

Shade has to be real shade for the whole day. A kennel in the open becomes an oven by midday, so position it under a tree or a roofed area and make sure the dog can move as the sun shifts. Concrete and paving hold heat long after sunset, so a raised bed or a patch of bare earth under cover gives the animal somewhere cool to lie.

Walk early, walk late, check the ground

Exercise should move to the early morning or after sunset in summer. Tar roads and paving stones get hot enough to blister paw pads, and the simple test is to hold the back of your hand on the surface for five seconds. If you cannot, your dog should not be walking on it.

Watch for the signs of overheating. Heavy panting that does not settle, thick drool, a bright red tongue, unsteadiness or vomiting all mean the dog needs to be moved into shade, cooled with lukewarm water on the belly and paws, and taken to a vet.

Short-nosed breeds, older dogs and overweight dogs are at far higher risk. Leaving any dog in a parked car, even for a few minutes, is dangerous in this climate.