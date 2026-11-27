…..From a disputed diplomatic status to the Northgate land controversy, from foreign-exchange allegations to questions over public contracts, the businessman’s growing list of legal controversies demands answers from Malawi’s law-enforcement authorities……

By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-How many allegations must surround one businessman before Malawi’s law-enforcement authorities explain what has become of the investigations involving him?

That is the question the Malawi Police Service, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and other relevant institutions must answer in the case of Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry.

The controversial businessman’s name keeps surfacing in disputes over land, foreign exchange, public procurement and his claimed diplomatic status.

The latest development has carried the controversy beyond Malawi’s borders. In a report published in the media on 24 November 2026, Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicated that it had received no official communication from Pakistan requesting Chaudhry’s arrest or deportation. This is despite claims that Islamabad had instructed its diplomatic mission in Dar es Salaam to engage Malawian authorities on the matter.

For Malawi, a more pressing issue remains: what have our own authorities done about the allegations involving Chaudhry, and why has the public not been given a clear account of the progress or outcome of the various investigations?

Malawi cannot afford a system in which investigations make headlines, questions multiply, and the public is then left in the dark.

WOULD AN ORDINARY MALAWIAN BE TREATED THE SAME WAY?

Let us ask a simple question.

If an ordinary, poor Malawian were suspected of stealing chickens, brawling in the street or committing some minor offence, how quickly would the machinery of law enforcement swing into action?

Would the police wait years before explaining what had happened to the case? Could the suspect point to business connections, access to influential people or an impressive address as reasons for the authorities to tread carefully?

That is precisely the point.

The law must neither bend for the powerful nor grow harsher for the poor.

If Chaudhry has committed criminal offences, his business standing, financial resources, connections or claimed diplomatic credentials must not shield him from the same legal process that would apply to any other Malawian. The question is not whether Chaudhry is a businessman. It is whether the authorities are applying the law consistently and transparently.

At present, the public record raises questions that demand a coherent explanation.

THE DIPLOMATIC STATUS CONTROVERSY

Perhaps the most striking controversy concerns Chaudhry’s claim that he served as a Pakistani diplomatic representative in Malawi.

In June 2026, Chaudhry told the media that his appointment followed a 2018 meeting at Sanjika Palace, where Pakistan’s then ambassador, Riaz H. Bukhari, introduced him to President Arthur Peter Mutharika as Deputy Consul. He also said he returned his identification cards and consular registration plates once his appointment ended.

Those are Chaudhry’s claims. The crucial question is whether they are supported by the formal diplomatic records required to establish such status.

In a letter dated 12 October 2022, then Secretary for Foreign Affairs Joel Immanuel Matonga said Chaudhry had been issued only an identity card in connection with efforts to establish an honorary consulate in Blantyre. The card, he said, did not confer diplomatic or consular status entitling him to privileges and immunities.

The matter grew more serious when Chaudhry’s claimed status surfaced in litigation involving Speedy’s Car Hire. In a sworn affidavit in a dispute over a Mercedes-Benz reportedly valued at more than K60 million, the prosecutions examined allegations that he had given false evidence under oath.

This is not a trivial matter.

Chaudhry’s claims rested on documents issued, or representations made, by public officials. The public deserves to know whether the problem arose from an individual’s conduct, from administrative failures, or from a combination of both.

The authorities cannot simply point to the disputed status and expect the public to forget the matter.

FOREIGN EXCHANGE: WHAT HAPPENED TO THE CASE?

Chaudhry has also featured in proceedings concerning alleged illegal externalisation of foreign exchange and money laundering.

A published High Court judgment in a separate dispute involving a public official discussed allegations against Chaudhry relating to foreign exchange and money laundering. The judgment recorded that the trial in that matter had yet to begin at the time under consideration.

What happened to the foreign-exchange case? Was it prosecuted, discontinued, stayed or otherwise resolved? If it remains pending, what explains the delay? If the authorities concluded that the evidence was insufficient, what was the basis for that decision?

The public should not have to piece together the fate of serious allegations from scattered court reports and competing accounts.

The same principle applies to the Mercedes-Benz dispute and the reported payments of US$10,000 and £7,000. As described in court-related reporting, those payments raise questions that may be relevant to the transaction and to the parties’ competing accounts. The relevant authorities should establish whether the transaction has been investigated to a conclusion.

If the law was broken, it must be enforced. If it was not, the public deserves to know that too.

NORTHGATE: A LAND DISPUTE THAT REFUSES TO DISAPPEAR

Then there is the Kanengo Northgate land controversy, one of the most consequential chapters in the questions surrounding Chaudhry.

The Northgate project was presented as an ambitious urban development, reportedly valued at approximately US$600 million, and intended to transform a large area on the outskirts of Lilongwe into a residential and commercial centre.

More than two decades later, however, the project remains overshadowed by disputes over land ownership, compensation, and the fate of communities whose members say they were displaced or face losing land they have occupied for generations.

Last month, in October 2026, the media reported that more than 15,000 households in Area 26, Kanengo Northgate, remained affected by unresolved compensation concerns. The land is held by GM Properties Limited under Title Number Alimaunde 26/5.

The history raises difficult questions.

GM Properties obtained a 199-year lease in 2005. Yet correspondence dated 28 September 2006 reportedly advised the company to compensate and resettle the affected people, with government having identified land in Salima for relocation.

In 2023, former Lilongwe District Lands Officer James Mwenda told the High Court that the council had no record of receiving a compensation cheque from GM Properties.

In November 2024, High Court Judge Howard Pemba ruled that GM Properties held valid title to the land under the relevant title number. The compensation dispute, however, did not go away. Subsequent reporting said the court had ordered that affected residents should not be evicted before receiving full compensation based on prevailing market rates.

Reports have linked Chaudhry to an interest in the Northgate project, and the ACB reportedly opened investigations in August 2020 into the circumstances surrounding the acquisition of the land, involving Chaudhry and government officials.

If the investigation established no wrongdoing, the public deserves to know. If it uncovered evidence warranting prosecution, the authorities should explain what action followed. If it remains open, the ACB should explain why it has taken so long and what remains outstanding.

The affected communities cannot be expected to wait indefinitely while institutions remain silent.

For the families concerned, Northgate is not merely a commercial investment or a quarrel over title documents. It is about homes, livelihoods, ancestral land, and the prospect of being removed without the compensation they believe they are owed.

Who will account for the delay? Who will ensure that court orders are respected? And what has become of the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the land acquisition?

These questions deserve answers, regardless of the identities or political connections of the people involved.

PUBLIC MONEY AND THE MAREP CONNECTION

Questions have also been raised about Chaudhry’s business dealings connected to the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP).

In July 2026, the media reported that Kumakoka Trading Limited received an advance payment of approximately K523.5 million under Phase 9 of the programme. It was reportedly among three companies facing civil recovery proceedings over advance payments totalling more than K1.4 billion, because contractual obligations were not fulfilled.

A separate report in October said Chaudhry had disclosed business dealings with Kumakoka relating to financing arrangements connected to the contract.

The public deserves to know who financed what. What was the precise relationship between Chaudhry and the contracting company? What goods were contracted for, what was delivered, and what remains outstanding? What has become of the government’s recovery efforts?

Public money is involved, and the programme concerns electricity access for communities that have waited far too long for essential infrastructure.

If public money was advanced and contractual obligations were not met, the authorities must pursue recovery and establish responsibility through the appropriate civil or criminal processes. If Chaudhry had a role in the transactions, that role should be examined.

The same standard must apply to every person and company involved.

WHAT ABOUT THE ALLEGATIONS OF ACCESS TO POWER?

There have also been allegations and speculation about Chaudhry’s relationships with influential people, including claims that he has met individuals in the corridors of power and enjoyed access that ordinary citizens do not.

Questions have also been raised in connection with Lands Minister Chimwemwe Chipungu and the government’s handling of the Northgate dispute.

That is precisely why transparency matters.

If meetings took place concerning Northgate, what was discussed? Were official decisions made as a result? Were the relevant procedures followed? Did any official intervene in a matter that should have been handled independently by law-enforcement agencies or land administrators?

The government should answer legitimate questions about official conduct rather than let speculation fill the information vacuum.

SO, WHY HAS THERE BEEN NO CLEAR PUBLIC ACCOUNTABILITY?

This is the heart of the matter.

We are not asking the police to arrest Chaudhry simply because his name appears in a succession of controversies.

We are asking why serious matters that have reportedly been investigated, or raised in court, have not been accompanied by a clear, authoritative public account of their outcomes.

Reports published in August 2026 said warrants of arrest had previously been issued separately against Chaudhry and his wife, Neelam, but that stay orders restrained the police from enforcing them.

The current status and scope of those orders, and the precise cases to which they relate, must be followed up and verified with the courts and the police.

The courts must be allowed to determine the applications before them. But the public is entitled to know which matters remain before the courts, which investigations are active, and which decisions have been made by prosecutors.

That is not interference with justice. It is a demand for institutional accountability.

Within the limits imposed by ongoing proceedings, the Director of Public Prosecutions must explain the status of matters referred to his office.

The ACB should clarify the status of its Northgate investigation. The police should explain the status of any investigations and warrants they are legally permitted to discuss.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Malawi Revenue Authority should clarify the documentary record surrounding the disputed diplomatic status and any associated concessions.

If the authorities cannot disclose certain details because of active proceedings, they should say so.

If a matter has been closed, they should explain the outcome to the extent the law permits.

If prosecution is not warranted, the reasons should be defensible and consistent with the law.

What cannot continue is a situation in which the public is left to infer that money, influence or connections might determine who faces the full weight of the law.

That perception alone damages public confidence.

MALAWI MUST NOT HAVE ONE LAW FOR THE POWERFUL AND ANOTHER FOR EVERYONE ELSE

The danger in cases like this is not merely whether one businessman is eventually arrested. It is whether Malawians can trust the institutions responsible for enforcing the law.

When investigations involving prominent individuals appear to vanish from public view, citizens begin to suspect that the system works differently for the well-connected.

When communities wait years for answers about their land, and public funds remain the subject of unresolved recovery claims, confidence in the state suffers.

The answer is not trial by media. It is a justice system that investigates credible allegations, protects the rights of suspects, prosecutes where the evidence justifies it, and explains its decisions.

Chaudhry, like every other person, is entitled to the presumption of innocence and a fair process.

But he is not entitled to exemption from investigation, and neither are the officials whose conduct may be relevant to the matters under scrutiny.

We therefore call on the Malawi Police Service, the ACB, the DPP, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Malawi Revenue Authority and the Ministry of Lands to give a clear account of the status of the relevant matters within their respective mandates.

We also call on the authorities to establish whether any offences were committed in connection with the disputed diplomatic status, the foreign-exchange transactions, the Northgate land acquisition and the public contracts linked to the allegations. Where the evidence supports prosecution, the law should take its course.

Where it does not, the public should be told that the relevant inquiry has reached its conclusion. No investigation should be blocked by political influence, personal relationships or financial power.

The central question is no longer simply what Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry is alleged to have done. It is what Malawi’s institutions have done with the information already placed before them.