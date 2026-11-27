BLOEMFONTEIN-(MaraviPost)-Five boys aged just 15 were found at three illegal initiation schools at Maselspoort Resort near Bloemfontein this week, some with high blood pressure and chronic illnesses, after police and health officials moved in to shut the schools down.

The joint operation in the Glen policing precinct brought together the South African Police Service, (SAPS) Public Order Police, Mangaung Metro OCC Crime Combating Unit, Glen Visible Policing, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), and Department of Health Emergency Medical Services.

This is according to a statement posted on SAPS social media handle.

The operation was carried out on Tuesday, 24 November 2026, at about 14:50. Police said an initiation school may only operate once it is registered and all required medical certificates and parental consent have been obtained in terms of the Customary Initiation Act 2 of 2021.

At Maselspoort, officers found three operating initiation schools that were not registered. The five initiates, all aged 15, were found on site. Officials identified unresolved health risks, with initiates presenting with high blood pressure and chronic illnesses.

Cases were opened at Glen Police Station for contravention of Section 33(1)(a) of the Customary Initiation Act — for holding a non-registered initiation school — and Section 33(1)(b), for accepting initiates under the age of 16.

A separate case of trespass was also opened after management reported that the gate lock at the Maselspoort demolishing site had been broken and that no permission had been given for any initiation school to operate on the premises.

In a separate action on the same day, following a directive from Captain Sekwati of the Mangaung Metro DOCC Office, COGTA and the Mangaung Metro DOCC Crime Combating Unit investigated illegal initiation activities in E-Section, Botshabelo.

There, a 36-year-old woman claiming to be a caregiver was found with two initiates aged 15 and 17.

Both parents confirmed they had never given consent and had no knowledge that their children were at an initiation school.

No legal documents permitting the school were produced, and attempts to locate the initiation principal and the healer were unsuccessful.

On a directive from the Head Secretariat of the Provincial Initiation Coordinating Committee, Advocate Thabo Lehabe, the school was dissolved for contravening Section 33 of the Act.

The children were handed over into the custody of their parents, and a case docket was to be opened.

What are initiation schools?

Initiation schools are traditional cultural schools where boys — and in some communities, girls — go through rites of passage into adulthood.

For boys, they usually involve circumcision, often performed traditionally rather than in a hospital, a period of seclusion in the bush or mountains, and teaching by elders about manhood, respect, discipline, sexuality, responsibility and cultural history. After graduation, initiates are treated as men, not boys.

For girls, initiation can involve teaching about womanhood, menstruation, marriage and child-rearing, led by older women. Practices vary widely by ethnic group.

For many families, initiation is about preserving culture, identity and belonging. In some communities, uninitiated men are not considered full adults.

But the practice is controversial because of deaths and injuries linked to botched circumcisions, infections, dehydration, beatings and lack of medical care, particularly at unregistered schools.

South Africa’s Customary Initiation Act 2 of 2021 was passed to regulate the practice. It requires schools to be registered, initiates to be at least 16, medical certificates to be obtained, and parental consent to be given.

What the law says

Section 33(1) of the Act states that any person who:

(a) holds a non-registered initiation school or is involved in any initiation practices at such a school;

(b) accepts at any initiation school, whether registered or not, an initiate who is under the age of 16; or

(c) accepts initiates without having received the required medical certificate or consent,

is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to a fine or to imprisonment for up to 15 years, or to both a fine and imprisonment.

Police say operations against illegal schools will continue across the Free State during the initiation season.