BISSAU-(MaraviPost)-Guinea-Bissau’s military leadership has pushed the country’s return to elected civilian government further into the future after postponing presidential and parliamentary elections until November 26, 2028, extending its grip on power beyond the transition period initially promised following the November 2025 coup.

According to a report by Al Jazeera, the military authorities announced the postponement on Thursday, November 26, 2026, citing inadequate technical, material and financial preparations as reasons for delaying the elections that were expected to restore constitutional civilian leadership.

The decision was formalised through a decree signed by transitional President Major-General Horta Inta-a, effectively abandoning the December 6, 2026 election timetable.

In explaining the postponement, the military authorities argued that the country was not sufficiently prepared to organise credible elections and required additional time to establish the necessary administrative and logistical arrangements.

The decree cited “an insufficiency of the technical, material and financial conditions” necessary to conduct the electoral exercise.

The military leadership maintained that additional preparations were essential to protect the legality, transparency, inclusiveness and credibility of the electoral process.

However, the announcement has raised fresh questions about the duration of military administration and the prospects of restoring democratic institutions in the West African nation.

The postponement comes exactly one year after soldiers seized power on November 26, 2025, interrupting an electoral process that had taken place three days earlier and overthrowing then-President Umaro Sissoco Embaló.

The coup occurred before official results of the November 23, 2025 general elections were announced, leaving the country’s political future uncertain.

Both Embaló and opposition presidential candidate Fernando Dias had claimed victory in the disputed election, but the military takeover prevented the electoral process from reaching its conclusion.

Following the takeover, General Horta Inta-a emerged as transitional president under an arrangement initially expected to facilitate a one-year transition towards civilian government.

The transitional charter also barred the military leader from contesting the elections he was expected to oversee.

The latest postponement therefore represents a significant extension of the military-led administration beyond its original transition commitment.

Political developments have also included constitutional changes approved in an August 2026 referendum, which strengthened presidential powers and altered the country’s institutional arrangements.

The proposed reforms include reducing the size of Parliament from 102 to 65 members and changing electoral constituency arrangements from 29 to 12, according to the revised electoral framework outlined by the transitional authorities.

General Horta Inta-a has defended the additional preparation period, arguing that electoral reforms, voter registration and administrative restructuring require sufficient time and resources.

Nevertheless, the postponement places renewed pressure on Guinea-Bissau’s military authorities to demonstrate that the extended transition will produce a credible and clearly defined return to civilian government.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the regional organisation responsible for promoting political stability and constitutional governance in West Africa, has previously called for a short, structured and transparent transition.

Guinea-Bissau has experienced repeated military interventions and attempted coups since gaining independence from Portugal in 1973, with political instability repeatedly disrupting democratic institutions.

The country also faces serious economic and governance challenges, while its strategic position along the West African Atlantic coast has made it an important transit point for international cocaine trafficking.

With elections now scheduled for November 26, 2028, attention will increasingly focus on whether the military leadership honours its revised timetable, maintains political dialogue and creates conditions for a peaceful transfer of power.

For Guinea-Bissau, the central question is no longer simply when elections will take place, but whether the extended military transition will deliver the democratic restoration that citizens and regional partners have been demanding.