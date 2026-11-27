ENUGU-(MaraviPost)-Nigeria’s entertainment industry is mourning the loss of one of its most influential screen legends, Pete Edochie, whose extraordinary journey from broadcasting and journalism to international acting fame left an enduring mark on African cinema, following his death at the age of 79 on November 25, 2026.

The veteran actor died at approximately 12:30 a.m. in Enugu after a prolonged battle with prostate cancer, with his death announced by his son, Chief Leo Pete Edochie, in a statement issued on behalf of the family on November 25, 2026. The family described him as a beloved husband, father, brother and kinsman.

Born Peter Uwadiegwu Ogugua Edochie on March 7, 1947, in Zaria, Kaduna State, he was of Igbo heritage and traced his ancestral roots to Nteje in Anambra State, southeastern Nigeria.

His life was characterised by discipline, determination, family commitment and a remarkable ability to bring African traditional characters to life on television and film.

His rise to fame began in 1987 when he portrayed Okonkwo in the Nigerian Television Authority’s adaptation of Chinua Achebe’s internationally acclaimed novel, Things Fall Apart.

His commanding performance brought him national and international recognition, establishing him as one of Africa’s most recognisable actors.

The character of Okonkwo became closely associated with Edochie’s identity, particularly because of his deep voice, authoritative delivery, traditional attire and memorable use of African proverbs.

Eleven remarkable facts about his life

He married at 22

Edochie married Josephine in 1969 when he was just 22. He later described his early marriage as one of the important decisions of his life.

He had a mischievous childhood

Growing up in Zaria, he once recalled sneaking into European residential quarters with his friends to steal mangoes and carrots before escaping from pursuing residents.

He was a devoted father

The actor had six children, five sons and a daughter. He promised each child a car after graduating from higher education and fulfilled that commitment because he wanted to encourage academic achievement.

He survived a kidnapping

In August 2009, Edochie was abducted by armed men near Nkpor in Anambra State while travelling with colleagues and his younger brother. He was released the following day without serious physical harm.

He received a national honour

In 2003, former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo conferred on him the Member of the Order of the Niger (MON), recognising his contribution to the country.

He loved classical music

Away from acting, Edochie enjoyed classical music, particularly while reading. He also loved watching television and following sporting activities.

He built a career in broadcasting

Before becoming a household name in Nollywood, he worked as a broadcaster and received professional broadcasting training through the BBC. He eventually rose to senior management positions before concentrating on acting.

He became famous for his wisdom and proverbs

His performances were often distinguished by traditional African expressions, philosophical observations and humorous sayings that became popular among movie lovers.

He represented African storytelling

Beyond Things Fall Apart, he appeared in numerous Nigerian productions, including Igodo, Rituals and Lionheart, helping bring Nigerian stories to wider audiences.

He experienced repeated death rumours

In February 2026, Edochie publicly dismissed false reports of his death, saying that he had been declared dead several times by irresponsible online publications.

His final health struggles attracted attention

Before his death, reports about his declining physical strength attracted public attention. His family subsequently confirmed that he had died following a prolonged battle with prostate cancer.

A legacy that will outlive him

Pete Edochie’s death represents a significant loss to Nigeria’s entertainment industry and African cinema.

His remarkable career demonstrated how African actors can preserve cultural identity, traditional wisdom and indigenous storytelling while reaching international audiences.

For generations of filmmakers and actors, his portrayal of Okonkwo will remain a benchmark of commanding screen performance and cultural authenticity.

He was more than an entertainer; he was a broadcaster, storyteller, father and cultural icon whose influence extended beyond the screen.

His name will remain part of the history of African cinema.

May the legendary Pete Edochie rest in eternal peace.