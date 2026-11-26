



BRUSSELS-(MaraviPost)-BICS, a Proximus Global company and leading international communications enabler, and Airtel Africa have expanded their long-term partnership to deliver stronger roaming experiences and advanced signaling security for millions of subscribers traveling to and from 14 African markets.

As mobile connectivity, mobile money, and digital services accelerate across Sub-Saharan Africa, operators like Airtel Africa are prioritizing the reliability and security of their networks to support growing economies and international travel, while countering increasingly sophisticated threats.

With more than 1.1 billion registered

mobile money accounts, the continent leads the world in usage, making resilient, secure networks critical to economic participation.

Under the expanded partnership, BICS will deliver enhanced signaling security through its hosted signaling firewall; advanced network intelligence for faster threat detection and response; and strengthened inbound and outbound roaming services to support Airtel frica’s growing customer base across borders.

This builds on more than a decade of collaboration between the two companies across signaling, roaming, and SMS firewall

services.

Jaymy Teh, Chief Product Officer Connect, Proximus Global said: “ irtel frica operates in some of the world’s most dynamic and fast-growing mobile markets, where reliability and security are essential for everyday life.

By combining BICS’ unmatched expertise in roaming and signaling protection with irtel’s scale, we are creating a safer, more seamless connectivity experience for millions of users across the continent.

This latest extension shows our ability to deliver long-term value as a trusted global partner.”

Rohit Marwha, Chief Marketing and Sales Officer, Airtel Africa said, “Our partnership with BICS is a key pillar of how we secure and grow our international services. With

operations in 14 countries, we need a partner with deep expertise in roaming and signaling security.

“Strengthening this collaboration ensures our customers are protected at home and when traveling, while supporting the continued expansion of digital services.”