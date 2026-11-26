LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Council of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Veterans and Concerned Members has asked party president Lazarus Chakwera to meet them urgently over concerns that members opposing constitutional changes are being intimidated.

According to letters Nation Online has seen, the group, led by former MCP Southern Region chairperson Dennis Nanthumba, has also given Chakwera seven more days to respond to their petition seeking an emergency convention, which was delivered to his office on November 10.

The grouping says the situation in MCP structures has become hostile towards members with different views on proposals to amend the party constitution and extend Chakwera’s tenure.

They allege that some members have faced intimidation, threats and violence for openly opposing the changes.

The veterans want the proposed meeting to be held in a peaceful and violence-free environment, where every participant can express their views without fear of victimisation.

The petitioners also want the party to convene an emergency convention to discuss presidential term limits, demarcation of party regions and districts and candidature fees for committee elections.

In the follow-up letter, Nanthumba warns that the group may seek relief from the courts if the party does not respond within seven days.

The letters come amid an internal dispute over whether Chakwera can seek another term as MCP president.

The petitioners argue that his term has expired under the party constitution, which limits the presidency to two five-year terms.

Chakwera maintains that his term runs until 2029 and that the party will decide his political future.

The dispute comes as MCP implements reforms, including grassroots-to-regional elections between May 2026 and May 2027, the scrapping of nomination fees and efforts to address geographical imbalances in leadership representation.

Two weeks ago Chakwera avoided to address the matter during a press conference.

Source: Nation online