HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Four Zimbabwe police officers are in court for giving Prophet Uebert Angel VIP treatment following his arrest.

The police officers have been identified as Joshua Manyena (42), Nyasha Mandaraza (35), Dennis Kudakwashe Paganga (34) and Alexander Marufu (38).

The four appeared before Harare court on Wednesday, November 25, 2026.

The officers, stationed at Highlands Police Station in Harare, face charges of criminal abuse of duty.

The State alleges Angel was allowed to leave the police station for more than two hours with the officers’ assistance instead of being kept in the cells like other suspects.

The four officers’ bail application is expected to continue, while Angel himself remains in remand prison awaiting the conclusion of his bail hearing tomorrow.