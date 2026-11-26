LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Twenty-five male suspects facing serious crimes, including murder and abduction, have escaped from holding cells at Mumbwa Police Station in Zambia.

The Zambia Police Service has confirmed the escape, according to the state broadcaster, the Zambia National Broadcasting Corporation (ZNBC).

Police have not yet released further details, including how the escape happened, the identities of the suspects, or whether any have been rearrested. The story is developing.

In a separate incident, a 26-year-old man in Kasama has been arrested after allegedly killing his 66-year-old mother, beheading her, and dumping her body in a rubbish pit behind their home.

Police have identified the suspect as Joshua Wenda and the deceased as Grace Handrish, 66.

According to Kalemba, Wenda admitted to the killing and led officers to where he had hidden his mother’s head.

Northern Province Police Commanding Officer, Muleta Maata, said Handrish was living with her son and her 32-year-old nephew, Kennedy Sitali, in Mulenga Hills Two Compound in Kasama.

On Tuesday night, Handrish reportedly had a dispute with Wenda before the three retired to their respective bedrooms around 21:00 hours.

The following morning, at around 05:00 hours, Sitali left for work, leaving his aunt with her son at home.

When he returned around 12:00 hours, Sitali noticed his aunt was missing. Upon checking her bedroom, he discovered bloodstains on the floor and other parts of the house.

He then went behind the house, where he found Handrish’s lifeless body lying in a rubbish pit, with her head missing.

Sitali immediately alerted the deceased’s brother, 75-year-old Dennis Mulenga, who rushed to the scene and reported the matter to police around 13:00 hours.

Upon questioning, police said Wenda admitted to murdering his mother before taking officers to the place where he had hidden her head.

A saw believed to have been used in the offence was also recovered.

The body was later retrieved and deposited at Kasama General Hospital Mortuary, where it is awaiting a postmortem examination.

“The suspect has been arrested and is in police custody, while investigations into the matter are ongoing,” said Maata.