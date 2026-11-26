LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Parliamentary Committee on Health Chairperson, Anthony Masamba has urged government to declare a state of disaster in the health sector.

Masamba disclosed that the committee is receiving reports of preventable deaths in public hospitals across the country, hence the need for immediate action by all and sundry.

“The reports we are receiving are shocking. People are losing lives in several hospitals. The situation is not favourable for patients.

“Most country’s hospitals have run out of essential medicines, there is no fuel, and the situation is worsening every day,” said Masamba.

The Parley chair observed further that medicine stocks are at 9 percent now, Central Medical Stores is owing suppliers over 18 million US dollars, and they have stopped supplying drugs.

He told us local medicine suppliers are also failing to manufacture medicines due to lack of foreign exchange to import raw materials.

This comes amid calls for resignation of Health Minister Madalitso Baloyi for incompetence.