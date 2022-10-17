Wilson Masamba retires

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Wilson Shasha Masamba, the Malawian long serving boxer, has announced about his retirement from active boxing in stylish way by defeating his fellow Malawi Defence Force (MDF) officer Osgood the Punisher Kayuni on Monday at Robbins Park in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

Masamba has won through unanimous decision as first judge gave him 79-73,Second judge recorded 77,75 while the third judge recorded 80,72 in an eight round bout organized by Mulanje Boxing Promotion.

Both boxers shared a 50/50 affair dominance in the first to fifth round, exchanging the jabs, uppercuts and the binduras here and there.

However Masamba started dominating in the 6th round, scoring more points than Kayuni who looked a bit tired.

The two continued entertaining the fans that missed them fighting for so long in the commercial City, Blantyre which is the origin of Shasha Masamba.

This was the 6th meeting of the two giants, from the six meetings Kayuni formerly known us paint wangolo before joining MDF managed to win three times.

Masamba’s victory today means he has equaled Kayuni’s record, and to him it was obvious a sweet revenge.

After the game Wilson Masamba hailed his counterpart Kayuni describing him as a good boxer on the land.He then thanked the promoter Ben Chitenje for organising the farewell fight in Blantyre.

“Kayuni is a good boxer with natural power. When fighting him, you don’t need to be close to him. He has given me a good fight and I think people in Blantyre have enjoyed the bout. I have heard Osgood is looking for a re-match. I am ready for him”, dares Masamba.

Osgood Kayuni however was not happy with the result saying the judges favored his counterpart Masamba.

“Frankly speaking, the judges spoiled the game, I have not lost this match. I am looking for a rematch in Lilongwe, let a boxer train and show in the ring. I will win in Lilongwe or Mzuzu, They have judged as if they didn’t do training”,

“I will continue training hard to keep my good record in Malawi,Masamba has spoiled my record today”, Kayuni said.

Masamba said after retirement will return to Malawi Boxing Association (MABA) as a coach to establish Boxing promotion company, coaching and match making .

He started boxing in 1995 and turned into a professional boxer in early 2002.

During his career fought 67 times, winning 47, drew 7 and lost 12 both locally and International.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...