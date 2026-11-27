LUSAKA-(MaraviPost)-Zambia is facing an emotional wait to bring home celebrated singer Lindiwe Alam, popularly known as Lindi, whose body remains in Italy nearly two weeks after her death as financial difficulties delay arrangements to repatriate her remains for burial.

The Zambia Association of Musicians (ZAM), through its president Brian “B-Flow” Bwembya, says the association, the bereaved family and the Zambian Government are coordinating efforts to settle the outstanding expenses and facilitate the return of the late singer’s body.

“Lindiwe’s body is still stuck in Italy due to financial challenges,” Bwembya said, acknowledging the difficulties surrounding the repatriation process.

The delay has brought renewed attention to the financial and logistical challenges families face when loved ones die outside their home countries, particularly when international transportation, funeral preparations and administrative requirements demand substantial resources.

Returning a deceased person from Europe to Africa involves several procedures, including mortuary charges, embalming, preparation of the body, official documentation, specialised transportation arrangements and international air freight.

These expenses can accumulate quickly, placing considerable pressure on families already struggling with the emotional consequences of losing a loved one.

For Alam’s family, the challenge is particularly painful because the woman whose music brought entertainment and national recognition to Zambia now awaits a journey home that has been complicated by financial constraints.

The situation has also generated emotional reactions among music lovers, fellow performers and admirers who continue to celebrate her contribution to Zambia’s entertainment industry.

Some supporters have reportedly suggested organising a mobile money fundraising campaign to mobilise financial assistance and accelerate the repatriation process.

However, the immediate priority remains coordinating the necessary resources and completing the arrangements required to bring her remains home.

Alam rose to continental prominence in 2004 when she emerged victorious in the pan-African Project Fame competition, defeating talented contestants from different African countries and establishing herself as one of Zambia’s recognisable musical exports.

Her victory became an important moment for Zambian entertainment, demonstrating that local talent could compete successfully on a continental platform.

She subsequently cemented her popularity through her memorable song “Nalema”, which became a household favourite and remains one of the defining recordings associated with her musical career.

The singer later expanded her artistic activities beyond Zambia, relocating to South Africa before eventually settling in Italy, where she continued working as a singer, songwriter, actress and activist.

Her musical identity reflected a diverse artistic approach, incorporating Afro-soul, contemporary African sounds and different linguistic influences that helped distinguish her work.

Her death following a stroke in Italy was announced by the Zambia Association of Musicians on November 14, 2026, prompting an outpouring of condolences from across the Zambian entertainment community.

As the family and authorities work towards resolving the financial obstacles, the situation has also revived conversations about the importance of funeral insurance, international repatriation arrangements and stronger welfare protection for African artists living abroad.

Alam’s legacy remains preserved in her recordings, performances and the memories of the thousands of fans who followed her journey from a promising Zambian performer to an internationally recognised Project Fame champion.

For many Zambians, bringing her body home is now about more than completing funeral arrangements; it is about giving a celebrated daughter of the country a dignified final homecoming.