WASHINGTON-(MaraviPost)-Former United States President Joe Biden is celebrating a major literary milestone after his presidential memoir, Promise Me, America, secured the number-one position on The New York Times bestseller list, giving the former Democratic leader a fresh opportunity to reconnect with readers and reflect on his four years in the White House.

According to a statement shared by Biden on his official social media account, he expressed gratitude to readers for supporting the book, describing its commercial success as a reflection of their willingness to engage with his account of America’s political, economic and international journey under his administration.

The achievement comes barely days after the memoir’s release on November 17, 2026, and represents a significant commercial breakthrough for Biden, whose latest publication revisits his presidency from January 2021 to January 2025.

In his message, Biden wrote: “I am humbled and honored that PROMISE ME, AMERICA is #1 on the New York Times bestseller list, and that’s because of you.” He thanked readers for embracing the publication and helping it reach the top of one of America’s most influential literary rankings.

The former president explained that his central motivation for writing the memoir was to document what he considers the collective achievements of his administration, particularly its efforts to improve economic opportunities for ordinary Americans and strengthen the country’s international standing.

He specifically highlighted his administration’s commitment to giving working families a fair opportunity to improve their economic circumstances, presenting the book as an account of policies and decisions intended to expand prosperity and restore confidence in American leadership.

Published by Little, Brown and Company, Promise Me, America examines Biden’s four years in office, including his domestic policy priorities, economic interventions, international relations, diplomatic challenges and the political decisions that shaped his presidency.

The publisher announced that the 480-page memoir would provide Biden’s personal account of the defining events of his administration, including the challenges surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recovery, infrastructure investment, the war in Ukraine and America’s response to international conflicts.

However, the memoir also revisits one of the most controversial chapters of Biden’s political career: his decision to seek re-election in 2024 before eventually withdrawing from the presidential race following mounting pressure over his age and performance during a televised debate against Donald Trump.

His decision to step aside cleared the way for then-Vice President Kamala Harris to become the Democratic presidential candidate, although she subsequently lost the election to Trump.

In its assessment of the memoir, Britain’s The Guardian observed that Biden offers substantial accounts of his administration’s legislative achievements but remains defensive about the circumstances surrounding his unsuccessful re-election campaign.

The book’s commercial performance is particularly noteworthy because Biden’s promotional activities have been limited by his health challenges.

The former president disclosed in July that he was receiving treatment for prostate cancer, explaining that his doctors remained encouraged by his response to treatment. More recently, he indicated that his condition had affected his ability to participate in as many promotional interviews and public discussions as originally planned.

Despite those limitations, the reported bestseller achievement demonstrates that Biden’s political legacy continues to attract considerable public interest, even after his departure from the White House.

The success also gives the former president an opportunity to communicate directly with readers, defend his record and present his interpretation of the decisions that defined his administration.

For Biden, Promise Me, America is therefore more than a presidential memoir; it is an attempt to preserve his political legacy, explain his leadership philosophy and remind Americans of the democratic principles and economic opportunities he believes should define their country.

His message of appreciation ultimately places the achievement in the hands of readers, whom he credits for transforming his personal account of presidential leadership into a bestselling publication.