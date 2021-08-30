Bingu Stadium needs MK50m for renovation

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Following the disqualification of Bingu National Stadium (BNS) for COSAFA cup games, Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has asked government to provide MK50 million for the renovation of the stadium.

FAM General secretary, Alfred Gunde made the request on Monday, August 30, 2021 during a meeting with parliamentary committee on Social and development affairs.

Gunde said the stadium failed to host COSAFA games as the association had no time to renovate it as it was used as an isolation center.

He added that with the inspection of the parliamentarians they believe that they will be helped soon.

Chairperson for parliamentary committee on Social and development affairs Savel Kafwafwa called upon commercial banks to come in to help the renovation of the stadium for the country to pass the next inspection by CAF next month.

Kafwafwa is disappointing to learn that the stadium can not host the COSAFA despite the country invested MK300 billion on the stadium.

“We were supposed to be generating funds through this stadium since we built the stadium using a grant but it’s so disappointing that we are failing to renovate it,” said Kafwawa.

Bingu stadium was disqualified to host Cosafa games as it did not meet CAF requirements.