Malawi FA charges Silver Strikers ladies over referee harassment

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-The Football Association of Malawi (FAM), through its Competitions Committee, has charged Silver Strikers Ladies with two offences following incidents involving match officials during their match against Civil Service Women FC over the weekend.

A statement published on the Football Association of Malawi’s official website says the charges follow incidents during the match played on Saturday, October 17, 2026, at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe.

The first charge relates to the alleged throwing of objects at match officials during the encounter.

The second charge concerns the team’s alleged failure to ensure order and security after the match had ended.

FAM’s Competitions Committee has formally asked Silver Strikers Ladies to respond to the allegations.

The association has given the Lilongwe-based club 48 hours from the time it receives the charge letter to submit its response.

The club is also expected to provide any evidence it wishes to use in its defence against the charges.

In addition, Silver Strikers Ladies may present mitigating factors or reasons that could be considered when determining any possible disciplinary action.

The club’s response will allow the relevant FAM authorities to consider its position before making a decision on the matter.

The case highlights the importance of maintaining discipline, order and the safety of match officials during and after football matches in Malawi.