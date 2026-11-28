HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Robert Mugabe’s extraordinary political career ended in a dramatic confrontation with the military in November 2017, after 37 years in power, exposing the dangers of personal ambition, political succession battles and the growing influence of family interests in national leadership.

The former liberation icon, who had dominated Zimbabwean politics since independence in 1980, ultimately lost power after attempting to shape the country’s political future around his wife, Grace Mugabe.

According to historical accounts by the Congressional Research Service, the decisive crisis emerged when Mugabe dismissed his long-serving Vice President, Emmerson Mnangagwa, on November 6, 2017. The move was widely interpreted as an attempt to clear the path for Grace Mugabe and her political allies to assume greater control of the ruling ZANU-PF party and potentially succeed the ageing president.

At 93, Mugabe was increasingly confronted by questions about his age, political future and ability to manage competing factions within his government. However, instead of managing an orderly succession, he became deeply involved in a fierce struggle over who would inherit his political authority.

Grace Mugabe had emerged as an influential political figure, leading the Generation 40 faction, commonly known as G40, which challenged Mnangagwa’s supporters and other established figures within the ruling party.

Her increasingly prominent political interventions, public confrontations with senior officials and ambitions for greater authority intensified tensions within ZANU-PF. Her political rise alarmed military commanders and liberation war veterans who regarded Mnangagwa as a longstanding ally.

Mnangagwa’s dismissal became the breaking point.

On November 14, 2017, Zimbabwe’s military moved into strategic positions across Harare, took control of the state broadcaster and secured important government and military installations. The intervention was described by the armed forces as Operation Restore Legacy.

Although military commanders denied that they were staging a coup, their actions effectively stripped Mugabe of the freedom to exercise presidential authority. He was confined to his residence as negotiations intensified over his departure.

The military intervention was not simply a spontaneous reaction to Grace Mugabe’s ambitions. It also reflected longstanding tensions between the military establishment, liberation war veterans and competing factions within the ruling party. Senior commanders feared that the removal of Mnangagwa would undermine the political arrangements and interests that had sustained Mugabe’s government for decades.

The crisis quickly spread beyond the military. On November 18, thousands of Zimbabweans marched in Harare and other cities, demanding Mugabe’s resignation. Remarkably, citizens who had lived under his administration for decades openly celebrated the possibility of political change.

The ruling ZANU-PF party subsequently removed Mugabe as its leader and expelled Grace Mugabe and several of her political allies. On November 21, 2017, Mugabe resigned before parliament could complete impeachment proceedings against him.

His former deputy, Mnangagwa, returned from exile and was sworn in as president on November 24, 2017.

The political collapse represented an extraordinary reversal for a leader who had once appeared virtually untouchable.

Mugabe’s downfall also exposed the contradictions of his political legacy. He had played a significant role in Zimbabwe’s liberation struggle against white minority rule and initially invested heavily in education, healthcare and social services. However, his later administration became associated with political repression, disputed elections, economic deterioration and widespread human rights violations.

Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch documented serious abuses during his presidency, including the Gukurahundi massacres of the 1980s and violence against political opponents.

Mugabe died in Singapore on September 6, 2019, aged 95, without returning to the presidency he had dominated for nearly four decades.

His political downfall offers an important lesson for African leaders: national leadership cannot safely be treated as a family inheritance, and political succession requires credible institutions rather than personal loyalty.

Ultimately, Mugabe’s final political gamble demonstrated how the pursuit of dynastic succession can destabilise even the most powerful political establishment.

His contribution to Zimbabwe’s independence remains part of history, but so does the controversy surrounding the manner in which he exercised power and the circumstances that brought his presidency to an end.

The tragedy of Mugabe’s final years was not merely that he lost power. It was that his determination to control the future of Zimbabwe weakened the political system he had spent decades building.