HARARE-(MaraviPost)-Prophet Uebert Angel who is remanded in custody has written a desperate letter to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, denying he is a political victim, disowning threats made against Zimbabwe over his detention, and pleading loyalty to the President and First Lady.

In the letter dated 27 November 2026, on Spirit Embassy letterhead, posted on Zimlive and addressed to the President at Munhumutapa Building, Angel says he is writing in his personal capacity and asks that it be received by the President, the First Lady and the First Family.

Angel, who is also Ambassador-at-Large (Plenipotentiary), says he is presently facing criminal charges on allegations of indecent assault. He denies the allegations and says he is defending the charges before the courts.

He says he is presently held in State custody, and that like every Zimbabwean, he is entitled to the protection and benefit of the law. He says he remains confident that justice will prevail.

The main purpose of the letter, Angel says, is to address statements made on social media by certain international prophets and church leaders in connection with his detention. Those statements, he says, have been widely understood as threats directed at Zimbabwe and at the President.

Angel says those statements were made without his knowledge, instructions or consent, and that no one has been authorised to speak for him in that manner.

He adds that matters before the courts are resolved by the courts, in accordance with the laws of Zimbabwe, and not through pronouncements on social media. He says he is in no way party to those statements, does not share them, does not endorse them, and distances himself from them entirely.

Angel also addresses what he describes as a smear campaign seeking to portray the President and the First Lady as the political forces behind his prosecution.

He says nothing in his dealings with the police has ever led him to suspect that he is being targeted by either of them. He describes such allegations as made in bad taste and intended to drive a wedge.

According to the letter, police arrested him at his church in the exercise of their constitutional powers. Angel says that while he has raised certain complaints with the court seized with his case, he has never alleged, publicly or privately, that he is a political victim, or that he is being prosecuted because of certain statements he previously made which some have interpreted as a sign that he is no longer loyal to the President’s leadership.

He says he is loyal to the President and to his leadership, and rejects any contrary conclusion drawn by those who have sought to propagate that narrative. He writes that as far as he is concerned, there is only one President and one First Lady in the country.

On his legal defence, Angel says he has retained respected legal practitioners who act strictly on his instructions. He says at no stage in his bail application has it been submitted on his behalf that he is a victim of political persecution, or that the matter is anything more than a criminal matter.

He says it is a criminal matter in which he has a right to be presumed innocent. He says he vehemently denies the allegations, and maintains that he did not commit the alleged offence in the manner alleged or at all.

Although he says none of the offending remarks are his, Angel extends what he calls a sincere apology to the President, to the First Lady, and to all those in leadership who may have been offended by them, for any hurt or embarrassment they may have occasioned. He says he regrets that his name has been put to such use.

Angel says he holds nothing against the President, the First Lady or any member of the First Family. He says he remains deeply indebted for the confidence reposed in him through his appointment as Ambassador-at-Large, and for the privilege of serving the nation in that capacity. He says that gratitude has not been diminished by his present circumstances, and it will not be.

Mindful that the charges are pending before the courts, he says he will not be drawn into public debate on them, nor will he allow his situation to be enlisted in any campaign against the President, the First Lady or the First Family.

He closes the letter by wishing the President continued good health, wisdom and strength as he leads the nation, and praying for God’s grace and protection upon him, the First Lady and the First Family.

For the avoidance of doubt, Angel writes, he continues to regard them both as his father and mother, and remains their loyal and obedient son, ever at the President’s service.

The letter is signed Prophet Uebert Angel, Ambassador-at-Large (Plenipotentiary).

The President’s office and the First Family had not, at the time of publication, publicly responded to the letter.