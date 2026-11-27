By MacPherson Tadziwa Mdalla

As discussions about social protection continue to gain prominence in Malawi, a silent crisis is unfolding beyond the focus of most government programmes and development interventions.

For years, policymakers have rightly concentrated on supporting the poorest and most vulnerable households. Social cash transfers, public works programmes, emergency humanitarian assistance and other safety-net interventions have become integral components of Malawi’s poverty reduction efforts. At the same time, financial institutions continue to serve established businesses and individuals with sufficient collateral, cash flows and credit histories.

Between these two groups, however, sits a large and often overlooked segment of Malawians who are receiving far less policy attention than they deserve.

These are smallholder farmers who produce enough to avoid classification as ultra-poor but remain highly exposed to climate shocks. They are market traders operating informal businesses with no access to affordable finance. They are young graduates struggling to secure meaningful employment. They are rural households attempting to transition from subsistence farming to commercial agriculture. They are urban families that survive on modest incomes but can be pushed into poverty by illness, inflation or job loss.

They are what development economists increasingly describe as the “missing middle.”

The challenge facing this group is not merely that they lack support. It is that they often fall into a policy blind spot.

They are frequently considered too well-off for social protection programmes and too risky for commercial finance.

Consequently, while the poorest citizens receive targeted assistance and larger firms gain access to financing and investment opportunities, the missing middle is often left to navigate economic uncertainty alone.

This matters because the future of Malawi’s economic transformation may depend more on this group than on any other.

The conventional narrative surrounding poverty reduction assumes that economic development occurs through two primary channels. The first is social assistance that helps vulnerable households meet their basic needs. The second is private sector growth that creates jobs and expands economic opportunities.

Yet this framework overlooks an important reality.

Most successful economies are built not merely by large corporations or government programmes but by millions of small and medium economic actors. These include farmers expanding production, traders growing their businesses, entrepreneurs entering new markets and households gradually accumulating assets.

In Malawi, many of these actors struggle to move forward because existing policy instruments are not designed for their circumstances.

Consider the case of a smallholder farmer producing modest marketable surpluses. Such a farmer may not qualify for social assistance programmes because household income exceeds programme thresholds. However, that same farmer may lack collateral for commercial loans, access to crop insurance, irrigation infrastructure or reliable markets.

Similarly, an informal business owner may have demonstrated entrepreneurial potential but remains unable to access affordable financing because formal lending institutions perceive excessive risk.

A young graduate might possess education and ambition but face a labour market that cannot absorb new entrants at the pace required.

In each case, the problem is not extreme poverty. The problem is insufficient support for economic progression.

This distinction is important.

Much of Malawi’s development architecture remains designed either to alleviate poverty or stimulate macroeconomic growth.

Far less attention is given to bridging the space between these objectives.

The consequence is that many households remain trapped in a cycle of vulnerability despite not being classified as poor.

They make progress slowly during favourable periods but experience rapid setbacks whenever shocks occur.

A poor harvest, a flood, a cyclone, rising input costs or an unexpected medical expense can quickly erase years of incremental gains.

This dynamic is becoming even more significant in a climate-constrained future.

Climate change is fundamentally altering how vulnerability should be understood. Historically, poverty was often viewed as a relatively static condition. Households were categorized as either poor or non-poor.

Today, vulnerability is increasingly fluid.

A household may escape poverty one year and fall back into it the next. The distinction between poor and non-poor is becoming less useful than the distinction between resilient and non-resilient households.

The missing middle occupies precisely this space.

They may not be poor today, but they are often highly vulnerable tomorrow.

This raises an important policy question.

Should development interventions focus solely on helping people escape poverty, or should they also focus on preventing people from falling into poverty in the first place?

The latter objective has received far less attention.

Yet from both economic and fiscal perspectives, prevention may prove more efficient than repeated recovery efforts.

Every household prevented from sliding into poverty represents future social protection costs avoided. Every small enterprise that grows into a sustainable business contributes to local economic activity. Every farmer who successfully transitions into commercial production strengthens national food security and rural incomes.

The challenge is that existing policy frameworks are not always structured around this logic.

Development debates often separate social protection from productive investment. One is viewed as social policy while the other is viewed as economic policy.

In reality, the boundary between the two is increasingly artificial.

A resilience-focused smallholder farmer programme can simultaneously reduce vulnerability and increase productivity. Affordable financing for informal entrepreneurs can improve household welfare while stimulating local economic growth. Climate adaptation investments can strengthen livelihoods while reducing future dependence on humanitarian assistance.

The future of development policy therefore requires a shift in thinking.

Rather than viewing the poorest households as the sole focus of social protection and established businesses as the primary engines of growth, policymakers must pay greater attention to households and enterprises occupying the space between these groups.

This is where much of Malawi’s unrealized economic potential resides.

It is also where future vulnerability is most likely to emerge.

The next generation of social protection should not simply ask how to help the poorest survive.

It should ask how to help vulnerable households advance.

Similarly, economic policy should not focus exclusively on attracting investment or supporting large enterprises. It should also create pathways through which informal traders, emerging entrepreneurs and smallholder farmers can move into more productive economic activity.

Malawi has made important progress in strengthening support for its most vulnerable citizens.

The next frontier is ensuring that those on the edge of opportunity do not remain permanently stuck there.

The missing middle may not be the loudest constituency in development debates.

But it may well be the most important.