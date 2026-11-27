Rome, Italy, 27 November 2026 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/ – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) welcomes a JPY 200 million contribution, equivalent to USD 1.2 million, from the Government of Japan to provide nutritious school meals to 50,000 children in early childhood care and development centres across Lesotho.

The contribution comes as malnutrition remains a serious concern in Lesotho, where 36 percent of children under 5 are stunted. School meals provide a vital safety net for young children, particularly in rural communities, while supporting healthier diets, regular attendance and learning.

Speaking at a ceremony to announce the contribution, His Excellency Shimizu Fumio, Ambassador of Japan to Lesotho said: “For a child, a meal is about far more than simply addressing hunger. It provides the energy to learn, the nourishment to grow, and the opportunity to fully participate in school and in the community. By supporting children, we help build a healthier, stronger, and more capable future generation in Lesotho.”

The funding will enable WFP to purchase 430 mt of locally sourced fortified maize meal and pulses, as well as 81 mt of canned fish, improving the quality and diversity of school meals. These foods will complement the fortified porridge provided by the Government of Lesotho.

“A nutritious meal can make a lasting difference in a young child’s life,” said Anna Mukiibi-Bunnya, WFP Representative and Country Director in Lesotho. “With Japan’s generous support, thousands of children across Lesotho will have a stronger start in life and a better chance to fulfil their potential.”

WFP and the Government of Lesotho currently provide two meals each day to 50,000 children aged 2 to 5 years in 2,400 early childhood care and development centres. More than 80 percent of WFP-supported centres report high attendance, while 94 percent report that school meals contribute to improved learning.

Since 2019, the Government of Japan has contributed USD 15.7 million to support school meals and livelihood programmes implemented by the Government of Lesotho and WFP.

Distributed byAfrican Media Agency (AMA)on behalf of Word Food Programme.

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