….‘No one will be spared’….

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC) has outlined a legal process for recovering K55 billion in unpaid loans under the government’s Mega Farms Initiative, with defaulting beneficiaries set to receive a final seven-day demand notice before court proceedings begin.

The move follows the expiry of the November 22, 2026 repayment deadline where MAIIC directed the farmers to deposit maize to designated depots as settlement of their farm in-puts loans extended to them in the 2024/25 farming season.

MAIIC Managing Director Taz Chaponda said in an interview that some beneficiaries have complied with the directive and delivered their maize to the designated depots.

“However, we still have some beneficiaries that are yet to fulfil their obligations. With regard to those beneficiaries who have failed to comply, MAIIC has developed a comprehensive debt recovery framework aimed at ensuring that all outstanding loans are recovered. No one will be spared.”

“Under this framework, defaulting beneficiaries will be referred to the Corporation’s appointed external Legal Counsels, who will issue formal demand notices requiring settlement of outstanding obligations within seven days. Where beneficiaries fail to settle within the stipulated period, MAIIC will proceed with appropriate legal action to recover the outstanding amounts,” said Chaponda.

He said depending on the circumstances of each case, legal proceedings may include applications for summary judgment or full court proceedings adding that where judgments are obtained and beneficiaries fail to honour their obligations, MAIIC will pursue available enforcement measures, including attachment and sale of assets, garnishee orders and other legally permissible recovery mechanisms.

“MAIIC remains committed to recovering the outstanding loans and safeguarding the financial resources deployed under the Mega Farms Program. The Corporation will continue engaging beneficiaries while taking the necessary measures to ensure accountability and recovery of public resources,” said Chaponda.

The recovery drive comes after the High Court of Malawi’s Commercial Division, through Justice Trouble Kalua, delivered a ruling in Lilongwe on August 28, 2026, clearing the way for MAIIC to resume recovering loans from beneficiaries of the Mega Farms Initiative.

Figures previously presented to Parliament showed that beneficiaries owed K55.8 billion after repaying K15 billion against total obligations estimated at K70 billion.

Recently, Agriculture expert, Leonard Chimwaza hailed MAIIC’s recovery plan, saying the repayments will enable the Corporation to reinvest in the mega farm initiative, allowing other farmers to benefit from the programme.

He added that the move will strengthen Malawi’s preparedness for potential weather challenges associated with El Niño.