LILONGWE-(Maravi Post)-Malawi’s political and economic realities have found an explosive expression on the big screen through SONA (State of the National Address), a locally produced political thriller whose powerful trailer has ignited national debate over governance, economic hardship, political accountability and freedom of artistic expression.

Beyond its dramatic sequences, the film presents what could be interpreted as an alternative national address, challenging audiences to confront uncomfortable questions about the country’s direction.

Watch SONA Movie highlights

According to the movie highlights, the production has generated contrasting reactions following the cancellation of its planned premiere in Lilongwe.

Additional reporting by local media on the country’s growing film industry, provides background on the production’s K250 million budget, creative direction and ambitions.

Produced by 4Kaya Films, SONA is written by Kendall Kamwendo, directed by Ezaius Mkandawire and produced by Lawrence Nyale.

Its storyline follows an educated young man involved in distributing government supplies whose confrontation with powerful authorities eventually propels him into parliamentary politics.

The trailer begins with an uncomfortable picture of economic scarcity. Consumers struggle to purchase sugar, with shops limiting sales to one packet per customer before frustrated shoppers surge towards the remaining supplies.

The sequence transforms an ordinary shopping experience into a powerful commentary on shortages and the desperation experienced by ordinary citizens.

The narrative then moves into the corridors of power, where allegations surrounding government operations, suspicious contracts and questionable transactions introduce themes of corruption and political interference.

Questions about how contracts were obtained and whether a hotel purchase was included suggest a deeper examination of public procurement and accountability.

Perhaps the most striking element is the contrast between official explanations and citizens’ experiences.

While government figures attribute fuel shortages to international developments, including conflict in the Middle East, ordinary motorists describe sleeping at filling stations while waiting for fuel.

This opposing perspective exposes the communication gap between those exercising authority and people confronting economic difficulties.

The film also explores the consequences of political confrontation.

Demonstrations, resignation demands, threatening crowds and machete-wielding individuals suggest how public frustration can escalate into dangerous unrest.

Personal relationships suffer too, with a mother’s emotional rejection of her son illustrating the human cost of political conflict.

The closing parliamentary scenes provide a fitting climax, connecting the personal struggles of the central character with the wider national struggle for political representation.

However, the controversy surrounding SONA has become almost as significant as its storyline.

Its November 27 premiere at the Bingu International Convention Centre was stopped, with subsequent screenings in Mzuzu and Blantyre also affected.

4Kaya Films maintains that it submitted the production for review on November 23 and was initially asked to include closing credits.

Malawi Governmenthowever, said the complete final version had not been submitted within the required timeframe.

The disagreement has divided the creative community.

Filmmaker Essim Shaibu Mbwana considers the decision damaging to investment, while critic Aubrey Kalupha argues that stronger symbolism and allegory could have communicated the film’s political messages more artistically.

Ultimately, SONA raises an important question: should cinema merely entertain, or should it challenge society to confront its problems? Its strongest achievement may be forcing that conversation before audiences have even watched the complete film.