LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Peter Mutharika has appointed Christopher Masanje as new Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director General with immediate effect.

Masanje replaces Gabriel Chembezi who was acting as ACB director for two years after the then Bureau chief contract expired.

But who is Christopher Masanje?

Christopher Masanje is a Malawian legal practitioner, corporate governance professional and founder of Pious Attorneys, a law firm he established in 2016.

Admitted to the Malawi Bar on 7 January 2008, Masanje holds an LLB (Honours) degree from the University of Malawi, obtained in 2006.

His professional career includes serving as a Senior State Advocate and Senior Legal Aid Advocate at the Ministry of Justice before moving into private practice, where he worked with Knight & Knight and Kainja & Dzonzi.

He currently serves as Managing Partner of Pious Attorneys and Southern Region Chapter Representative on the Malawi Law Society’s 2025–2027 Executive Committee.

In April 2026, Masanje was inducted as one of the newly appointed directors of the Export Development Fund (EDF), a development-finance institution involved in financing productive sectors and supporting Malawi’s export development.

In 2021. He represented former Malawi Electoral Commission commissioner Linda Kunje and her driver in a case concerning alleged obstruction of former President Lazarus Chakwera’s motorcade.

His appointment places him in an important institutional oversight position, making his professional background, business interests and potential conflicts of interest matters of legitimate public interest.