“Pay more attention to news not dwelling on history while rewriting my SONA”-Chakwera rebukes Nankhumwa

Chakwera rebukes Nankhumwa for dwelling on history than present

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Tuesday afternoon, February 28, 2023 rebuked Opposition Leader Kondwani Nankhumwa in Malawi Parliament by dwelling on the past while writing his State of National Address (SONA) instead of picking real issues affecting citizens.

Chakwera was at Parliament to take questions from lawmakers started by commenting on Nankhumwa’s response to his SONA.

Among others, Chakwera responded to the concern by Nankhumwa on why his leadership is refusing to use evidence solicited by the the UK National Crime Agency (NCA) in some corruption cases.

Chakwera says his government, through the Ministry of Justice, is doing everything possible to satisfy the requirements of the law and not just some political satisfaction.

On the fight against Cholera outbreak, Nankhumwa requested to have details on what the leadership is doing to make sure Malawians have access to clean water.

In his response, Chakwera has said a lot is being done and said the LoP is not following the news as so much has been reported already by media.

“I just launched the Tithetse Cholera m’Malawi campaign. He should clearly pay more attention to issues happening in the country,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera has also said instead of responding to this year’s SONA, Nankhumwa dwelled much on history as he went to rewrite his 2022 SONA.

He went ahead to respond to others who responded to the SONA.

On whether he was aware that Martha Chizuma ACB Director was arrested,President Dr Chakwera says that was why he had appointed a commission of inquiry into the matter.

He says as a President, he can not order an arrest of anyone because such bodies operate independently.

He says on reducing Presidential powers, it is not a matter of a him to make an order, but for the law to be changed.

He therefore says there is need for parliament to trigger such a change.

On calls for the Attorney General to ask the British on National Crimes Agency, to provide the government with evidence in the ongoing investigations into Zuneith Sattar.

Chakwera has disclosed that AG Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda says he is working on it and it’s not a matter of meeting political demands but satisfying requirements of the law.

The president adds that the AG has a duty under law to determine what kind of evidence he should request from the British government based on unique case under investigation in Malawi but also based on the kind of progress such is making in their own country.

Therefore, Chakwera stresses that the AG cannot be made to cut corners.

The President observes that his government is strengthening the performance of institutions in a bid to deal with corruption.

He says among other bodies, government has strengthened performances of the ACB, PPD which are arleady having strategies to that effect.

Chakwera added that government is also developing a curriculum section for primary schools towering on teaching pupils against the malpractice at that level.

He says in recent days, the ACB has also flown an advert to recruit private practice lawyers so as to boost the capacity of the bureau.

This is the third time Chakwera has appeared before Parliament to response pertinent questions from legislators since he assumed the Presidency since June 2020.

