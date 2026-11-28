PARIS-(MaraviPost)-American actor and musician Jaden Smith has attracted renewed international attention following viral social media speculation linking him to French fashion entrepreneur and cultural personality Michèle Lamy, an influential figure whose unconventional lifestyle and decades-long contribution to the creative industry have made her a distinctive personality in international fashion.

According to The Economic Times, online claims circulating in November 2026 alleged that the 28-year-old Smith was romantically involved with the 82-year-old Lamy, with some social media posts even suggesting that the pair were engaged. However, the allegations remain unverified, and neither personality has publicly confirmed the reported relationship.

The speculation has generated curiosity about the two personalities, particularly because of their considerable age difference and contrasting backgrounds. While Smith belongs to a younger generation of Hollywood entertainers, Lamy has spent decades building an unconventional reputation across fashion, art, business and performance.

Jaden Smith, born on July 8, 1998, is the son of celebrated Hollywood actors Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith. He entered the entertainment industry at a young age and gained international recognition through his performance alongside his father in the 2006 film The Pursuit of Happyness.

He further established his acting career in 2010 when he starred alongside martial arts legend Jackie Chan in The Karate Kid. The film became a major commercial success and introduced Smith to a wider international audience.

Beyond acting, Smith has pursued music, fashion and entrepreneurship. His creative interests and unconventional approach to personal expression have helped establish him as a distinctive figure among young international entertainers.

Michèle Lamy, meanwhile, has built an extraordinary career that extends well beyond the conventional fashion industry.

Born in France, she studied law in Lyon and initially worked as a criminal defence lawyer before eventually moving to the United States. Her professional journey later took her into entrepreneurship, hospitality, entertainment and fashion.

While living in Los Angeles, she established a clothing business and operated the celebrated Les Deux Cafés, which attracted members of the city’s artistic and creative communities.

Her biggest breakthrough in fashion came through her professional relationship with designer Rick Owens, whom she employed as a patternmaker during the 1990s. Their working relationship gradually developed into a personal and creative partnership.

The couple married in 2006 and became important figures behind Owenscorp, an international fashion and design business that expanded into clothing, furniture and artistic projects.

Lamy’s distinctive appearance, including blackened fingertips, gold teeth, dramatic makeup and elaborate jewellery, has become an unmistakable part of her identity. She has consistently challenged conventional beauty standards while promoting individuality and artistic freedom.

Her contribution to fashion received further recognition in April 2026 when she received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Fashion Trust US Awards. Musicians Erykah Badu and Travis Scott presented the honour.

Separately, Smith’s family has had documented public interactions with former US President Barack Obama’s family. In April 2011, Jaden and the Obama daughters, Malia and Sasha, attended a performance by his younger sister, Willow Smith, during the White House Easter Egg Roll. This historical connection, however, does not establish any personal relationship between Jaden and Michèle Lamy.

The latest romance speculation has placed both names under international scrutiny, but the allegations should not be mistaken for established facts.

Ultimately, Lamy’s remarkable journey from criminal law to international fashion entrepreneurship remains a significant story in its own right, while Smith continues to develop his identity across entertainment, music and business.