LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Rising living costs, political tensions, government accountability, artistic freedom, regional developments and sporting affairs dominated The MaraviPost’s coverage during the week from Sunday, November 22, to Saturday, November 28, 2026.

The seven major developments highlighted the challenges facing Malawi and the wider region, raising important questions about economic management, constitutional responsibility, public investment, justice and the protection of citizens’ rights.

First, Fuel Crisis Deepens as Essential Commodity Prices Rise

Malawian households faced mounting economic pressure after The MaraviPost’s November 27 market assessment documented increases in prices of essential commodities.

Cooking oil, laundry soap, soya pieces and chicken were among the affected products. A two-litre container of cooking oil rose from K14,499 to K17,668, while the five-litre variety increased from K38,499 to K43,895.

Chicken prices also climbed from K20,000 to K22,000, while Mpulumutsi soya pieces increased from K750 to K800.

The price movements underscored the growing burden on consumers already struggling with transport, food, education and healthcare expenses, reinforcing calls for stronger market monitoring and measures to protect household purchasing power.

Second, Government Halts SONA Film Premiere, Triggering Censorship Debate

Malawi’s creative industry came under the spotlight after authorities stopped the scheduled premiere of the film SONA: State of the Nation Address.

The MaraviPost reported on November 26 that production company 4Kaya Films Inc announced the cancellation of the November 27 screening at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

The government reportedly invoked the Censorship and Control of Entertainments Act, prompting the producers to question the regulatory environment and call for reforms.

The K250 million production had attracted attention for its portrayal of social, economic and governance challenges. The controversy reignited debate about balancing film regulation with constitutional freedoms, artistic expression and the growth of Malawi’s creative industry.

Third, DPP Defends Mutharika as PAC Demands Presidential Transparency

The disagreement between the Democratic Progressive Party and the Public Affairs Committee over President Peter Mutharika’s health and constitutional responsibilities remained a major political talking point.

In its November 25 coverage, The MaraviPost reported that the DPP rejected suggestions that the President’s reduced public appearances automatically demonstrated constitutional incapacity.

In a statement signed by Secretary General Peter Mukhito, the party defended Mutharika’s electoral mandate and maintained that any determination of presidential incapacity must follow constitutional procedures.

PAC, meanwhile, continued demanding greater transparency and direct communication from the Head of State. The disagreement intensified public discussion about presidential accountability, constitutional safeguards and the responsibilities of the Vice-President.

Fourth, World Bank Warns Malawi as Government Launches GESD 2.0

Malawi launched the second phase of the Governance to Enable Service Delivery programme on November 24, introducing a five-year initiative aimed at improving local government performance.

The MaraviPost reported that the World Bank had committed US$80 million to the programme.

However, World Bank Country Manager Dr Abdul Muwonge warned against unnecessary implementation delays and compromised project quality, indicating that resources could be redirected from poorly performing activities.

Local Government Minister Ben Phiri pledged stronger financial management, coordination and accountability. The warning placed implementing institutions under pressure to translate development funding into measurable improvements in communities.

Fifth, FAM Wins Court Battle Against Alfred Chikuse

The Football Association of Malawi secured a legal victory after the court dismissed a compensation claim brought by football supporter Alfred Chikuse.

The MaraviPost reported on November 27 that Senior Resident Magistrate Bracious Kondowe dismissed the case on November 23.

Chikuse had accused FAM of negligence following an alleged stampede at Bingu National Stadium during Malawi’s match against Liberia in October 2025.

The court found insufficient evidence establishing that he attended the match, suffered injuries during the alleged incident or that FAM was responsible. It also ordered him to meet FAM’s legal costs.

The ruling highlighted the importance of credible evidence in civil litigation while keeping spectator safety and institutional responsibility in focus.

Sixth, Zimbabwean Preacher Uebert Angel Arrested in Harare

The arrest of prominent Zimbabwean preacher Uebert Angel became one of the major regional stories covered during the week.

The MaraviPost reported that Angel was arrested on November 22 over allegations of indecent assault and sodomy, which Zimbabwean police confirmed.

The Spirit Embassy founder and presidential envoy appeared before a Harare court as proceedings over his bail application unfolded. The State opposed his release, citing concerns about possible flight and interference with witnesses.

On November 26, the court postponed its ruling on the bail application to Monday, November 30, leaving Angel in remand custody over the weekend.

The case attracted regional attention because of Angel’s religious influence and public profile. However, the allegations remain unproven, and he is entitled to the presumption of innocence.

Finally, South African Authorities Rescue Five Children From Illegal Initiation Schools

A joint police and government operation in South Africa rescued five 15-year-old boys from three unregistered initiation schools at Maselspoort Resort near Bloemfontein.

The MaraviPost reported on November 27 that authorities discovered health concerns among the children, including high blood pressure and chronic illnesses.

The operation, conducted on November 24, involved police officers, health officials and local government authorities.

Investigators uncovered alleged violations of South Africa’s Customary Initiation Act, which requires registered schools, parental consent and a minimum age of 16 for initiates. The children were subsequently placed in their parents’ custody.

The rescue reinforced the importance of protecting children and ensuring that cultural practices operate within legal and health safeguards.

The seven developments capture a consequential week of economic, political, governance, legal, social and regional news. From rising commodity prices and debates over artistic freedom to presidential accountability, public investment and the arrest of a high-profile religious leader, the stories demonstrate the importance of independent journalism in informing citizens, scrutinising institutions and keeping public-interest issues firmly in the national conversation.