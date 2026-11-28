The Hard Truth is that the Public Affairs Committee has lost track.

Malawians are tired of pretending otherwise.

The Hard Truth is that an institution that claims to be the voice of the voiceless has refused to hear the voice of the very voiceless it claims to represent.

The voiceless are now speaking.

They are saying one thing: PAC must call for an elective AGM to usher in new leadership, or Malawians will seal its offices.

The Hard Truth is that PAC is leading Malawians while flouting its own constitution.

How can an institution that cannot follow its own constitution demand that government must follow the constitution?

How can an institution that has overstayed and refused to go to an elective AGM stand before the nation and lecture the President of the Republic of Malawi?

The Hard Truth is that the voiceless feel duped.

They feel betrayed.

They feel cheated by being led by an institution which itself does not respect the rules it was founded on.

The Hard Truth is that concerned Malawians have now blamed PAC.

They say it will not be taken seriously when it takes government hard, because it is the first institution that is also failing Malawians.

You cannot demand accountability from others when you yourself are not accountable.

You cannot demand transparency from State House when your own house is dark and closed.

You cannot demand fresh leadership in government when you yourself are afraid of fresh leadership in your own organisation.

Malawians are asking PAC to live by example and to stop being partisan.

That is the demand.

Simple, clear, and fair.

The Hard Truth is that PAC has become partisan.

PAC belongs to all Malawians because it was born as an institution that represents all Malawians regardless of their political affiliation.

Today that is no longer true.

PAC has leaned to the opposition MCP and it has developed a natural hatred against the DPP-led government.

Its statements, its timing, its tone, its targets, all show it.

When it speaks, Malawians no longer hear the voice of the church, the voice of the mosque, the voice of civil society.

They hear the voice of a political party wearing the clothes of a religious body.

The Hard Truth is that PAC has adopted a selective approach to issues, and Malawians have noticed.

Malawians are asking PAC to explain why it remained silent during former President Chakwera’s fuel crisis and throughout his reign.

Where was PAC when fuel queues were longer?

Where was PAC when prices were rising, when hospitals had no drugs, when the economy was collapsing?

Where was this loud voice then?

Why was it quiet then and loud now?

Malawians want an answer, and PAC has no answer, because the answer is shameful.

The Hard Truth is that PAC was silent then because it was comfortable then.

It was silent because it had friends then.

It is loud now because it has enemies now.

The Hard Truth is that Malawians want to know, is it because President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika is a democratic President who loves peace and is gentle, kind and cool, and PAC wants to take advantage of that?

Is it because Mutharika does not threaten, does not arrest, does not close churches, that PAC feels brave to attack him?

The Hard Truth is that PAC is taking advantage of a peaceful President.

It is abusing the freedom that a democratic President has given it.

A gentle President does not mean a weak President.

A peaceful President does not mean Malawians will allow PAC to misuse peace to push a partisan agenda.

The Hard Truth is that PAC does not know that Malawians can seal its offices if it does not go for an elective AGM.

Malawians are the owners of PAC.

Not the executive.

Not the chairperson.

Not a few individuals in Blantyre and Lilongwe.

Malawians are the owners.

And the owners are saying, go back to the people, renew your mandate, elect new leaders, or you have no moral right to speak for us.

The Hard Truth is that PAC has gone astray.

It has left its founding mission.

It was founded to unite Malawians, to speak for the poor, to defend the voiceless, to promote peace and justice for all.

Today it divides Malawians.

Today it speaks for the powerful opposition.

Today it promotes confusion.

Today it promotes hatred.

That is not PAC.

That is a political pressure group pretending to be PAC.

The Hard Truth is that the voiceless are now mobilising themselves to force PAC to announce when it will conduct an elective AGM.

Failure which PAC risks having its offices closed.

This is not a threat.

This is the will of the people.

Malawians have watched, they have waited, they have given PAC time to correct itself, and PAC has refused.

Now Malawians are saying enough is enough.

Call for an elective AGM.

Usher in new leadership.

Let fresh, neutral, God-fearing and patriotic Malawians take over PAC and restore its dignity.

If you refuse, Malawians will close your offices, not because they hate PAC, but because they love the real PAC and they want to save it from those who have hijacked it.

The Hard Truth is that PAC must choose.

It can either listen to the voiceless and go for an elective AGM, or it can continue to be partisan, selective, and unconstitutional, and lose the little respect it has left.

Malawians are watching.

History is watching.

God is watching.

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