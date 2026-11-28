The appointment of Randy Marlon Waldrum as Malawi’s women’s national football team coach until 2028 has raised expectations, but the Scorchers need more than a new name on the technical bench to succeed at the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil.

Malawi enters this new chapter following a historic 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) campaign, where the team reached the final and secured its maiden World Cup qualification.

The achievement under Lovemore Fazili was remarkable, but the next challenge is to prove that the Scorchers can compete consistently beyond Africa.

The statistics show how far Malawi has travelled.

In the October 2026 FIFA women’s world ranking, the Scorchers climbed 49 places to 104th, gaining 158.44 ranking points.

This was one of the biggest improvements recorded in the ranking update, reflecting the team’s impressive performances at WAFCON and in Olympic qualifiers.

That progress should not be underestimated. Malawi has moved from being a team fighting for recognition to one preparing for the biggest stage in women’s football.

However, rising in the rankings is only the beginning,maintaining that position and challenging higher-ranked opponents will require further improvement.

The attacking department gives Waldrum a strong foundation.

Temwa Chawinga finished WAFCON with five goals and two assists, while her sister Tabitha scored four goals.

Together, the two forwards contributed nine goals, demonstrating the quality and match-winning ability available to the new coach.

But football cannot be won through attacking brilliance alone. The Scorchers must develop a more balanced approach, particularly when facing teams that can punish defensive mistakes and control possession for long periods.

A closer look at Malawi’s final three knockout matches at WAFCON provides an important lesson.

The Scorchers defeated Ghana 2–1 in the quarter-final, beat Algeria 3–1 in the semi-final and lost 3–0 to Cameroon in the final. Across those matches, Malawi scored five goals and conceded five.

The figures show that Malawi had enough attacking quality to reach the final, but the defeat against Cameroon exposed the challenge of facing a more organised and experienced opponent.

It would be unfair to judge the entire defence from only three matches, yet the final offered a clear warning about the demands of elite competition.

Goalkeeping must also be part of the conversation.

A World Cup team needs a goalkeeper who can command the penalty area, communicate with defenders and make decisive saves when the opposition creates clear chances.

Waldrum must assess whether the current options meet that standard.

The coach’s own record offers reasons for optimism.

During the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, Waldrum guided Nigeria’s Super Falcons through a difficult group featuring Canada, Australia and the Republic of Ireland.

Nigeria drew with Canada, defeated Australia 3–1 and drew with Ireland to progress.

Nigeria then held England to a goalless draw in the round of 16 before losing on penalties.

The campaign demonstrated Waldrum’s ability to prepare a team to compete against highly rated opposition, even when the odds were against them.

His experience is therefore more important than arguments about age.

International coaching demands maturity, tactical discipline and the ability to manage pressure.

The question should not be how old Waldrum is, but whether he can translate his experience into measurable improvements for Malawi.

At the same time, the Football Association of Malawi must recognise that appointing a coach does not automatically solve structural problems.

The team needs regular international matches, quality preparation, proper medical support and enough time for the technical panel to build a competitive system.

Lovemore Fazili’s continued presence as assistant coach is also significant.

He guided the Scorchers through their successful WAFCON campaign and understands the players and local football environment.

Working alongside Waldrum should allow him to develop further while contributing to the team’s preparations.

The appointment of Kyle Quigley as another assistant coach adds depth to the technical panel.

Quigley previously worked as an academy coach and scout at Barnsley in England, while he and Waldrum worked together with Nigeria’s Super Falcons between 2022 and 2024.

Their familiarity could help the new technical team establish its working methods more quickly.

Malawi’s upcoming Four Nations Tournament in China will provide an early opportunity to assess the squad.

The Scorchers are scheduled to face Albania on November 28, Thailand on December 1 and hosts China on December 4.

These matches will test the team against different styles of football and give Waldrum valuable information about his players.

The results in China should not be the only measure of success.

More importantly, Malawians should look at whether the Scorchers defend as a unit, protect their goalkeeper, maintain shape when they lose possession and create chances beyond relying on the Chawinga sisters.

The 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup is a historic opportunity for Malawi, but the competition will demand more than the achievements of WAFCON.

Waldrum has inherited a team with proven attacking quality and a rising international profile.

His task is to turn that progress into a complete, disciplined and competitive side.

Malawians should support the coach before judging him, but support must go hand in hand with accountability.

The statistics have shown that the Scorchers can rise,the next set of statistics must show that they can defend better, compete against stronger teams and deliver results on the world stage.