SYDNEY-(MaraviPost)-The wrestling world has been thrown into mourning following the death of WWE superstar Bronson Reed, born Jermaine Haley, at the age of 38.

WWE announced that the Australian wrestler passed away on Friday, November 27, 2026 due to medical complications, barely three weeks after sustaining serious injuries during an appearance at Crown Jewel in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

He reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney.

Reed is survived by his wife, Paige Haley, who is expecting their second child, and their young daughter.

Wrestling is one of the dangerous sport in the planet.