LILONGWE — (MaraviPost) — Former President of Malawi Dr Joyce Banda has shared a heartwarming family moment as she prepares to witness the traditional engagement ceremony, popularly known as Chinkhoswe, of her adopted daughter, Rita Nyaude, and her fiancé, Noel Mkukumila.

In a social media message published on Saturday, November 28, 2026, Banda revealed that she was spending the morning with some of her favourite family members as preparations gathered momentum for the special occasion.

“Today, the 28th November, as we wait to witness my adopted daughter’s Chinkhoswe (Rita Nyaude & Noel Mkukumila), I am spending the morning with some of my favourite family members,” Banda wrote.

President Joyce Banda shares family joy

Her message captured the excitement surrounding the anticipated ceremony while offering the public a glimpse into her personal life away from the demands of national leadership and politics.

Banda also introduced some of the people sharing the special morning with her, including her makeup artist, Tujilane, Ndekani and Uwemi wa Chiuta.

With a touch of humour and affection, she referred to her makeup artist as “Nginawe kutujaliwa”, adding a personal dimension to her account of the preparations.

The former President concluded her message with a prayer for a successful celebration, writing: “We pray that we have a good day.”

Her words reflected an atmosphere of gratitude, family togetherness and anticipation as Rita and Noel prepared to mark an important milestone in their relationship.

The occasion also highlights the significance of Chinkhoswe in Malawi’s cultural traditions.

Chinkhoswe is a customary engagement ceremony through which families formally recognise a couple’s relationship and celebrate their intention to marry. It provides an opportunity for relatives to come together, strengthen family relationships and honour cultural values passed down through generations.

For many Malawians, the ceremony represents more than a celebration between two people. It symbolises the coming together of families, mutual respect and the beginning of a new chapter in the couple’s lives.

Banda’s description of Rita as her adopted daughter also highlights the importance of family bonds that extend beyond biological relationships.

Her public message demonstrates how affection, commitment and shared experiences can create meaningful family connections, with the former President openly celebrating her daughter’s happiness.

Although Banda did not disclose the location of the ceremony or provide further details about the programme, her message conveyed excitement about the day and appreciation for the people accompanying her.

The former President’s post has also provided a glimpse into the personal side of a prominent Malawian political figure, showing her participating in an important family occasion and embracing the country’s cultural traditions.

As Rita Nyaude and Noel Mkukumila prepare for their Chinkhoswe, Banda’s message carries a simple but powerful sentiment: family, love, faith and togetherness remain at the heart of life’s most memorable celebrations.