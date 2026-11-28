By Falles Kamanga

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-A severe diplomatic rift has erupted between Malawi and Pakistan over a brazen four-year impersonation scandal that strikes at the heart of international protocol and national sovereignty.

At the centre of the escalating standoff between Malawi and Pakistan is a Pakistan-born businessman Mahmood Azhar Chaudhry, now a citizen of Malawi, who stands accused of operating as a rogue, fraudulent diplomat in Malawi without official accreditation, and escaping justice due to alleged bureaucratic failures between the two nations.

Pakistan is widely accused of not taking a decisive action against Chaudhry while in Malawi, ministries of Foreign Affairs, Homeland Security and Justice and Constitutional Affairs are also accused of being “too slow” to take moves to prosecute and deport Chaudhry.

Between 2018 and 2022, Chaudhry allegedly masqueraded as Pakistan’s Honorary Consul in Malawi, orchestrating an elaborate diplomatic deception.

During this period, he boldly flew the Pakistani national flag at his residence, outfitted his vehicles with official consular registration plates and unlawfully claimed diplomatic immunity and state privileges.

Under both Malawian domestic law and strict international treaties, such as the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, impersonating a foreign envoy is a grave criminal offence.

But with all these facfs available, it is mind-bogging that authourities in both countries seem not to realise the need to act with urgency this matter requires.

By fabricating diplomatic status, an individual subverts sovereign protocols, defrauds the host nation, and creates an alarming breach in national security.

Despite the gravity of the breach, the scandal has spiraled into a public blame game between the two governments, exposing glaring breakdowns in bilateral communication.

Pakistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has publicly disowned Chaudhry, insisting that he was never appointed to any consular post in Malawi.

Islamabad further claims it formally instructed its diplomatic mission in Dar es Salaam, which oversees Malawian affairs, to report Chaudhry’s fraudulent activities to authorities in Lilongwe and push for his arrest and deportation.

However, Malawi’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has flatly contradicted Islamabad’s account. Lilongwe maintains that it has never received a single diplomatic note, formal complaint, or official communication from Pakistan regarding Chaudhry.

Crucially, while Pakistan maintains it took decisive diplomatic steps to alert Malawi, Islamabad has so far failed to produce any documentary evidence, correspondence logs, or official reference numbers to substantiate its claims of cross-border cooperation.

This contradiction has left Malawian authorities facing intense domestic backlash for failing to arrest and prosecute a man accused of violating the country’s sovereignty in plain sight for years.

Governance experts and civil society watchdogs argue that the lack of coordination between Lilongwe and Islamabad has created a dangerous vacuum of accountability, allowing an alleged imposter to walk free while both capitals trade conflicting narratives.

Advocates are now demanding immediate, transparent intervention from the highest levels of both governments to resolve the diplomatic impasse.

Observers warn that if Pakistan fails to provide verifiable proof of its diplomatic outreach and Malawi continues to delay criminal prosecution, both nations risk setting a perilous precedent, signaling to the international community that rogue actors can hijack state symbols, manipulate diplomatic immunity, and undermine sovereign protocols with complete impunity.